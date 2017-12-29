No US GSP for SL, other countries from 2018

The US Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) program for Sri Lanka and other beneficiary countries would expire on December 31, 2017, as the US Congress did not re-authorize GSP before adjourning for the year, the US Embassy said today.
Accordingly, the immediate effect of GSP expiration is that the GSP eligible imports to the US from Sri Lanka and other GSP beneficiary countries and territories will be subject to non-preferential duties beginning January 1, 2018
In a statement, the embassy said the US is proud to serve as the top export market for Sri Lanka. According to the Global Trade Atlas, in 2016, the US imported $2.8 billion of Sri Lankan goods.
“The US Customs and Border Protection’s web site has a page dedicated to GSP program information with detailed information on importation procedures during a program lapse,” the statement said.
nick Friday, 29 December 2017 12:17
sooner or later u.s going to be isolated from the world they will become number two of north Korea now countries are developed u.s no longer treat them like beggars or slaves this trump lives in a 18th century via DM Android App
Reply : 17 56
malik Friday, 29 December 2017 14:00
Good News for SL, Finally we can stop bad addiction and diversify
Reply : 4 39
Sampath Friday, 29 December 2017 12:32
Consequences for voting against Trump's decision for Jerusalem issue. Nevertheless, Sri Lanka made the right call.
Reply : 21 88
Prasad Friday, 29 December 2017 13:28
Bad foreign policy again us is going to inward position to away from international baggage.Never us will be going to crisis they are now at historical top ratios of economy.Now face the consequences.Srilanka should be abstained from voting.
Reply : 48 14
Consequence Friday, 29 December 2017 13:43
Consequence of leaning towards CHINA.
Reply : 39 18
PREDICTOR. Friday, 29 December 2017 17:35
BULLYING WILL LAST ONLY TILL. DECEMBER 2020. THERE AFTER NO MORE TRUMP. via DM Android App
Reply : 3 11
cn Friday, 29 December 2017 19:53
Well I am not sure about that. Trump has a solid 35 to 40% of voter base in United States. It will be hard to beat Trump come 2020 as economy is booming and unemployment rate is down to historical levels...voters may keep the congress in the hands of the Dems to keep Trump and his tweets in check.
Reply : 4 2
Sam NYC Friday, 29 December 2017 20:06
Bro, before you worry about Trumps 2020, Worry about MS/RW 2018:)
Reply : 1 7
Mason Friday, 29 December 2017 17:47
Developing Countries have to depend on aid etc. until they can stand firm on their own feet. The management of economical affairs by Sri Lankan State leaves room for much to be desired, and it will be ages before we have a strong economy, if at all we do. In the circumstances, it is better not to bad mouth other Countries who are in a better position than us, and who could do us harm.
Reply : 4 8
Gayan Friday, 29 December 2017 18:29
Never trust the Yankee.
Reply : 4 6
Nirmalan Dhas Friday, 29 December 2017 18:49
There is nothing to worry because China will give us better terms than USA.
Reply : 7 3
concern Friday, 29 December 2017 19:21
The new slogan is "America First " .Also we are showing we are doing well our people purchasing expensive cars worth Rs.100 millions
Reply : 0 4
Park Friday, 29 December 2017 19:26
Trump has made US a "Pariah State", he has threatened every UN member. He has also made it easy for China to take the leadership in the world and also made sure that Russia has once again risen from the ashes.
Reply : 1 7
ravin Saturday, 30 December 2017 07:45
Though they announce it as a new news item it was their in trump's presidential policy statements. US first policy. Not a new news.
Reply : 0 0
Sambo Saturday, 30 December 2017 08:03
The Trump administration is making enemies around the world by the day. This shows donations are made with a string attached to it and he thinks the world should vote for any stupid actions taken by the US. We see the US influence around the world is dropping fast and will benefit China and Russia.
Reply : 0 0
