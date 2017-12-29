Three suspects nabbed with hashish at Southern Expressway

Three suspects were arrested by the officials of the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) with more than 800 grammes of hashish at the Kadawatha Exit Point of the Southern Expressway last night, Police said.
They said the suspects had come in car from Galle on the Southern Expressway and they were arrested on a tip off at the Kadawatha Exit Point.
The suspects were identified as residents of Kadawatha, Maradana and Wattala.
They are to be produced in Mahara Magistrate’s Court today.
voter Friday, 29 December 2017 12:08
Must be election bribes
Reply : 1 2
Bala Friday, 29 December 2017 12:10
So that is all. No check to whom they were going to deliver or from whom they got the drugs. The top drug dealers and the Law enforcers happy. That is how it heppens in Sri Lanka - the menace will never be wiped out this way by getting at retailers and street sellers but never the top importers and dealers.
Reply : 0 5
John Friday, 29 December 2017 12:34
...so nothing has changed since the then PM's office issued instructions to release containers held by Customs loaded with DRUGS!
Reply : 1 2
Add commentComments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.