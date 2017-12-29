Three suspects nabbed with hashish at Southern Expressway

2017-12-29 11:01:49

Three suspects were arrested by the officials of the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) with more than 800 grammes of hashish at the Kadawatha Exit Point of the Southern Expressway last night, Police said.

They said the suspects had come in car from Galle on the Southern Expressway and they were arrested on a tip off at the Kadawatha Exit Point.

The suspects were identified as residents of Kadawatha, Maradana and Wattala.

They are to be produced in Mahara Magistrate’s Court today.