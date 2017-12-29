SLC hires new psychologist

2017-12-29 09:55:07

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has hired an Australian psychologist for the National Team, according to reliable sources.

The psychologist will arrive in Sri Lanka early next week and will motivate the players until the team leaves for the Bangladesh tour.

However, this new psychologist will not travel with the National Team to Bangladesh according to the sources.

The Sri Lankan Team is scheduled to play a Tri-Nation Series also involving Bangladesh and Zimbabwe in addition to two Test matches and two Twenty20 internationals in Bangladesh.

“His services have been sought by the Board”.

The new Coach Chandika Hathurusingha may not have recommended his name but he may have been aware about his skills as the coach was in Australia for quite some time.

The source didn’t reveal the name, but he is reported to be Phil Jauncey. In the past, SLC had utilised the services of Sandy Gordon.

The Board did hire Gordon to motivate the players in the past.

The new psychologist’s main task is to motivate the depleted Sri Lankan Team which had suffered some heavy defeats in all formats of the game in recent times. (Bipin Dani)