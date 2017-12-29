SLC hires Australian psychologist

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has hired an Australian psychologist for the National Team, according to reliable sources.
The psychologist will arrive in Sri Lanka early next week and will motivate the players until the team leaves for the Bangladesh tour.
However, this psychologist will not travel with the National Team to Bangladesh according to the sources.
The Sri Lankan Team is scheduled to play a Tri-Nation Series also involving Bangladesh and Zimbabwe in addition to two Test matches and two Twenty20 internationals in Bangladesh.
The new Coach Chandika Hathurusingha may not have recommended his name but he may have been aware about his skills as the coach was in Australia for quite some time.
The source didn’t reveal the name, but he is reported to be Phil Jauncey. In the past, SLC had utilised the services of Sandy Gordon.
The Board did hire Gordon to motivate the players in the past.
The new psychologist’s main task is to motivate the depleted Sri Lankan Team which had suffered some heavy defeats in all formats of the game in recent times. (Bipin Dani)
ANTON Friday, 29 December 2017 10:44
WHAT IS MORE IMPORTANT IS A PSYCHOLOGIST TO DIAGNOSE SLC OFFICERS.
Sri Lankan Friday, 29 December 2017 10:46
Why not hire wizard of OZ as well..... What's the point of motivating a bunch of incompetent players..... We lost our cricket long time before..... Now we have only salaried employees of a government organisation.... Who get paid for nothing!!!
imran Friday, 29 December 2017 10:54
Thanks for detect the SLC problem at last.
nick Friday, 29 December 2017 10:56
after all this big talks about coach & motivational if they results turn o it to he the same then these fellows are bunch of garbage just like politicians via DM Android App
stardust Friday, 29 December 2017 11:20
I hope he can speak singhala.. ... via DM Android App
lokka Friday, 29 December 2017 18:16
stardust@ do you think our boys cannot understand english ?
Lord Wolfstein Friday, 29 December 2017 11:38
If a cricket player needs psychological treatment, then he is mental sick and unable to play in the National Cricket Team
Banda Friday, 29 December 2017 20:25
You fool,Psychologists are used world over to boost confidence in Govrnment,Commerce,and Sports.
ND Friday, 29 December 2017 20:29
Actually you need a Psychologist ,for using a fictitious Lord Character.
channa Friday, 29 December 2017 11:57
Changing the pillow to get rid of the headache !!!
SENA Friday, 29 December 2017 11:58
A gentlemen's game ???
Bala Friday, 29 December 2017 12:16
Yes try anything and everything but not attack the root cause - the incompetent overpaid overstaffed SLC officials and Board who need to go and leave it to some competent people.
nbw Friday, 29 December 2017 12:21
When you realise that you are riding a dead horse, best is to dismount...
Sammy Friday, 29 December 2017 12:40
Very good move. Always thought a motivational pyschologist was the need of times. Leadership and fitness training regime is also important.
Kumara Dharmarathne Friday, 29 December 2017 19:26
It was long overdue. However, late is better than never. Please make sure,everybody from top to bottom participate in the program. Today,this is very badly needed for good cricket.
John Saturday, 30 December 2017 09:13
Yes, start with the man in parliament, whom NEWS 1 directly asked of!
Sambo Saturday, 30 December 2017 08:05
So now we can send the officials to play instead of the players.
