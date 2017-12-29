Decision on Unity Govt. after poll: SLFP

2017-12-29 07:12:26

The Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) said yesterday it would decide whether to extend the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with the United National Party (UNP) on the Unity Government after the Local Government (LG) elections.

SLFP General Secretary and Minister, Duminda Dissanayake said their focus at the moment was to face the elections like the other political parties.

“We will convene the SLFP Central Committee (CC) no sooner the LG poll is over to make a decision on extending the MoU as we have done previously. We will have talks with the UNP once the poll is over,” he told Daily Mirror.

On Wednesday, SLFP MP Dullas Alahapperuma, who represents the joint opposition said SLFP patron and former president Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunga has instructed the party CC to extend the MoU by another year.

However, Minister Dissanayake rejected the claim and said no such suggestions had been made by Ms. Kumaratunga.

The current MoU for the Unity Government ends on December 31, 2017. (Lahiru Pothmulla)