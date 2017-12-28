Subscribe

CEA to construct 4 sanitary landfills

2017-12-28 21:02:42
0
1389

The Central Environmental Authority (CEA) is hoping to construct four large-scale sanitary landfills across the country as a measure to resolve the solid waste issue.

CEA Deputy Director General (Waste Management) Eng. J. M. U. Indraratne said the project would be initiated with funds from the Korean Government obtained as a concessionary loan.

The four sanitary landfills are to be constructed at Keerimale in Jaffna, Keerakkulama in Anuradhapura, Meegaswewa in Polonnaruwa and Monrovia Estate in Galle with the CEA having already carried out the preliminary studies and the Environmental Impact Assessment Report (EIAR) prepared for the four sanitary landfills.

Mr. Indraratne said the cost of constructing the four landfills had not been calculated as yet but the CEA hoped to award the contract before March next year. (Thilanka Kanakarathna)

  Recommended Articles

How Skanda picked Hathuru's steely determination

...

Rejection of nomination list: SLPP files petition in Court

Five Sri Lanka Poduj...

Toxic Tobacco Let’s drop the smoking habit !

Regardless of how we...

Two teenagers killed in motorcycle tragedy

Two teenagers who sa...

Begging in Colombo city prohibited from Jan.1st: Champika

Begging will be proh...

It’s time to head over to Disneyland!

...

  Comments - 0

Add comment

Comments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.
Name is required

Email is required
Comment cannot be empty