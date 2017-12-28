Won't hesitate to use sword: President

President Maithripala Sirisena said today he would not hesitate to use the ‘sword’ on his relatives, friends or party supporters in his journey to create a clean, unstained and a people-friendly political culture.
“In my journey with a sword to create a clean, unstained and a people-friendly political culture and to bring up a group of unblemished and untarnished politicians, I don’t care whether it is my relatives, friends or party supporters who get cut by my sword,” the president said quoting the Bhagavad Gita.
He said he wanted to create a rule in Sri Lanka similar to that of Lichchhavi dynasty that ruled the ancient kingdom of Nepal from 400 to 750 CE and Dharmashoka who ruled India from 269 BC from 'Pataliputta'.
Addressing a convention of leaders and representatives of 31 political parties under the theme ‘Power of the country and village to Freedom’ having pledged to support and contest on the UPFA ticket under the betel leaf symbol, the President said the vow taken at the opening of the convention by all political parties was the best stepping stone to launch the campaign to create a culture of clean politics and clean politicians in the country and eliminate corruption in politics for ever.
He said politicians must not have personal agendas but a national agenda to serve the people.
"The purifying of politics and giving power to honest politicians can be started from the party leaders’ convention as there was a large number of youth who contest the LG polls from the UPFA. It is correct to say that an adult who has become a drunkard cannot be saved but a youth can be saved. In the similar manner, a youth who wishes to be a politicians must be taught not to report to thuggery, corruption or indecent acts for his political advantage. The vow taken today to that effect must be followed and protected by each and every politician who get elected to LG bodies at the forthcoming election," the President said. “We as politicians hold various ideologies, policies and programmes. Do we have ever direct out attention as a to how and why many countries that were much behind to Sri Lanka a few decades ago have now become much powerful than Sri Lanka in terms of economic progress, military power, social empowerment and living standard of the people? Why is that? Sri Lanka is lagging behind in many aspects despite the fact that we are an education nation and we have engineers, doctors, IT experts, accountants and professionals in other disciplines. We have talents in abundance but no significant development in any field. Corruption, waste, mismanagement is omnipresent. These evils are the harvest of what have sowed by present day politics and politicians. That is why we need a vow from those who have decided to embrace politics as their profession that pledges that they would never ever engaged in misdeeds, use their office for their own advantage, engage in corruption and thuggery.”
The President said there was an era in the recent past where thugs, rapists, illegal sand miners and soil mudalalis ruled the roost with the state patronage and dictated to the police and the society.
He recalled that many political parties attempted to conduct LG polls under the old system but only the SLFP and the UPFA which held that the LG polls must be held under the new electoral system.
He appealed to all political party leaders to instruct their candidates to follow the pledge that would lead to the clean administration of local government bodies. The country today needs a clean political culture than a material progress.
Minister Nimal Siripala De Silva made the welcome address while Minister Mahinda Anmaraweera also addressed the gathering. (Sandun A Jayasekera)
Docuk Thursday, 28 December 2017 18:57
Dear Sir, you are telling only stories, kick Balapatabendi from UL board if you are true to your words!
Reply : 2 97
Lankaboy Thursday, 28 December 2017 21:58
Only Talks.. It is really boring Mr President
Reply : 3 74
Kevin Friday, 29 December 2017 09:18
We Still Lankans never satisfy on anything. If he is boring then you need the corrupted old guy back?
Reply : 12 12
karthik Thursday, 28 December 2017 19:10
This is what people want and people cannot understand why you are delaying to use the "sword" Earlier the better for the country.
Reply : 5 72
Leel Friday, 29 December 2017 18:31
Fist ask him to sack his brother from telecom chairmanship.
Reply : 0 1
punchinilame Thursday, 28 December 2017 19:41
These are mere words - the country is used to hearing on such occasions - nothing comes of it and the very nextincident will prove SL Politics. Time will tell
Reply : 2 68
Lion Thursday, 28 December 2017 19:46
Only at the stage all these talks and dancing in reality it is zero.
Reply : 2 62
Suresh Thursday, 28 December 2017 19:50
Sir the sword appears to be blunt and rusted
Reply : 2 70
Story teller Thursday, 28 December 2017 19:55
Kathandara seeyagen Thawath lassana kathawak.
Reply : 3 55
MP Thursday, 28 December 2017 20:08
Are we all donkeys to believe stories of politicians?
Reply : 2 57
Mala Friday, 29 December 2017 09:20
We have chosen the politicians. If they are idiots then we are the worst idiots
Reply : 1 12
BuffaloaCitizen Friday, 29 December 2017 10:49
Good question, with respect to donkeys and buffaloes this countries human beings are just that.
Reply : 1 10
Nadeesha Thursday, 28 December 2017 20:09
You will use a sword. But it will be a cardboard sword.
Reply : 2 65
Anapeksha Thursday, 28 December 2017 20:19
" Ruled by the Sward" ? better that ruled by the " low and order."
Reply : 3 35
Chamms Thursday, 28 December 2017 20:31
Start from home!
Reply : 2 45
Thilak Thursday, 28 December 2017 21:33
Thank you Mr.President for realising at least now that ur sword had been collecting rust in the "Polonaruwa pettagama". Please oil it sharpen it abit and slaughter all bond scam donkeys..
Reply : 6 38
VMS Thursday, 28 December 2017 21:33
My dear PRESIDENT, I want to tell some thing loud and clear. Since you came to power in January 2015 you did not use the sword. You allowed people like Namal, Wimal, Bandulla , Gamanpulle and the great crook MAHINDA RAJAPAKSE to critisize the way you are running the government. Please teach them a good lesson.
Reply : 20 46
Shafee Thursday, 28 December 2017 21:54
Too little too late
Reply : 2 39
Blunt Thursday, 28 December 2017 22:08
It would be very difficult to do with a blunt sword.
Reply : 1 39
Eds Thursday, 28 December 2017 22:38
First of all use it on your own self
Reply : 6 37
Ronnie Bugger Friday, 29 December 2017 09:15
Mr. President, bold comments but first clean up your house (Parliament) of all garbage.
Reply : 0 9
Abbi Friday, 29 December 2017 09:26
is that the sword that some one stole from museum?
Reply : 2 7
Sanath Friday, 29 December 2017 09:36
He is good for his talks only, but no action. He has already wasted 2 years of his tenure.
Reply : 1 10
voter Friday, 29 December 2017 09:38
His statement is similar to "all far.. and no shi.."
Reply : 1 8
Countryman Friday, 29 December 2017 10:33
Yes, we understand you are using the sword but not for the benefit of the country!!!
Reply : 2 11
ANTON Friday, 29 December 2017 11:00
SAAR ..... MADU VALIGE SARA NATHEY ???
Reply : 1 6
Yahiya Friday, 29 December 2017 11:04
Most popular man in political stage.
Reply : 6 2
Rasheed Friday, 29 December 2017 11:09
Like Arabian Night stories, these are called Election night stories.
Reply : 0 12
Avanka Friday, 29 December 2017 12:17
Dear President We voted for you and supported you, what you said was you will take action against the corrupt politicians, but is almost 3 years. still, you have not taken action against any powerful peopleOnly words but we have not seen any action, feel very sad of this country and we have lost the trust
Reply : 1 12
patriot Friday, 29 December 2017 13:02
A gimmick to win elections
Reply : 1 12
asa Friday, 29 December 2017 13:05
need less talk and more execute .
Reply : 0 8
Ravi Friday, 29 December 2017 13:18
Dear Mr President please read all these comments. then you will understand where you stand.
Reply : 1 10
King - fisher island Friday, 29 December 2017 13:38
Please don't use this sword for politicions in sri lanka. If, you use that we have to import politicians from moon including state head.
Reply : 1 5
NL Silva Friday, 29 December 2017 13:44
Can you please tell the country, just one instances where you used your sword?
Reply : 0 8
nick Friday, 29 December 2017 18:33
nice speech but in action oops I was watching a film via DM Android App
Reply : 0 0
Martin Milton Friday, 29 December 2017 18:41
Yeh, Yeh, THAT will be the day ! He has had so long to use this sword but never did. The people are rather sick and tired of this manner of obsequious empty talk. Never the real truth and honest promise that will be kept. MM
Reply : 1 0
Bob Friday, 29 December 2017 18:42
You may want to start with the Slc committee clowns over there! .. chief!
Reply : 1 1
Peter Friday, 29 December 2017 19:22
The president should form a government with theTNA, it will be history as the first Sinhala to join hands with the Tamils to run the country.
Reply : 0 1
ceylon Friday, 29 December 2017 19:42
this liar is now in panic.he fear mahinda come back and hang him.frewuebtly telling stupid things just like talking to children. via DM Android App
Reply : 0 0
