Wijeyadasa resigns from CC

2017-12-28 16:03:21
8
3629

Former justice minister and UNP MP Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe has decided to resign from the Constitutional Council (CC).

It was reported that he had tendered his letter of resignation to President Maithripala Sirisena today.

  Comments - 8

  • Lion Thursday, 28 December 2017 17:55

    People will rejoice if you leave the parliament completely

    Reply : 13       55

    tintin Thursday, 28 December 2017 18:19

    thank you for leaving

    Reply : 11       49

    Alfred Grero Thursday, 28 December 2017 18:26

    I don't think there is a need for a resignation letter when you are removed (sacked).

    Reply : 7       32

    64x64

    Rew Thursday, 28 December 2017 20:30

    GROBR

    Reply : 4       11

    Alex Thursday, 28 December 2017 18:40

    Leave everything and vanish from the eyes of people you double-crosser. You are a nail in the shoe.

    Reply : 4       30

    ananda Thursday, 28 December 2017 19:03

    Better from Parliament as well. via DM Android App

    Reply : 2       26

    Ruwan Thursday, 28 December 2017 19:37

    What is the deal Mr Dasa...

    Reply : 2       30

    SAMASAULT. Thursday, 28 December 2017 21:29

    WHAT ABOUT RESIGNING FROM THE POST OFMEMBER OF PARLIAMENT THEN ONLY CAN SAY HAS A BACKBONE via DM Android App

    Reply : 1       15

