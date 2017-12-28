Wijeyadasa resigns from CC

Former justice minister and UNP MP Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe has decided to resign from the Constitutional Council (CC).
It was reported that he had tendered his letter of resignation to President Maithripala Sirisena today.
Lion Thursday, 28 December 2017 17:55
People will rejoice if you leave the parliament completely
Reply : 13 55
tintin Thursday, 28 December 2017 18:19
thank you for leaving
Reply : 11 49
Alfred Grero Thursday, 28 December 2017 18:26
I don't think there is a need for a resignation letter when you are removed (sacked).
Reply : 7 32
Alex Thursday, 28 December 2017 18:40
Leave everything and vanish from the eyes of people you double-crosser. You are a nail in the shoe.
Reply : 4 30
ananda Thursday, 28 December 2017 19:03
Better from Parliament as well. via DM Android App
Reply : 2 26
Ruwan Thursday, 28 December 2017 19:37
What is the deal Mr Dasa...
Reply : 2 30
SAMASAULT. Thursday, 28 December 2017 21:29
WHAT ABOUT RESIGNING FROM THE POST OFMEMBER OF PARLIAMENT THEN ONLY CAN SAY HAS A BACKBONE via DM Android App
Reply : 1 15
Add commentComments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.