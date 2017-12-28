JO member Somaweera Chandrasiri joins President

Mahajana Eksath Peramuna (MEP) Vice Chairman Somaweera Chandrasiri, who was a member of the joint opposition, today pledged his support to President Maithripala Sirisena.
He met the President at President’s House this morning and extended his fullest support to the President’s development programmes and said he would work for the victory of the SLFP at the upcoming local government elections.
Rio Thursday, 28 December 2017 15:36
what is this with everyone joining the president? I thought he will end up at a distant 3rd
Reply : 5 17
ANTON Thursday, 28 December 2017 15:38
YET ANOTHER SALTWATER CROCODILE APPEARS...... LOOKS LIKE FROM DIYAWANNA OYA...... I WANNA CHECK WHETHER THERE IS ANY TEAR DROPS IN IT'S EYES.
Reply : 1 21
Dhammika Thursday, 28 December 2017 15:57
Another CROCK wants to become a CROOK .
Reply : 1 17
voter Thursday, 28 December 2017 16:02
Musical chairs in progress till end local Govt elections.
Reply : 0 12
ANTON Thursday, 28 December 2017 16:10
HE KNOWS THERE IS NO POINT IN SUPPORTING THE JOINT OPPOSITION BECAUSE THEY ARE GUARANTEED TO LOSE. SO BETTER TO BACK THE FAVOURITE TO WIN.
Reply : 11 16
rama Thursday, 28 December 2017 19:06
dont predict without knowing ground situation. If JO is going to lose then whatever back my MS will lose many times
Reply : 1 1
Citizen Thursday, 28 December 2017 17:21
Another minister at public expense. When will this circus stop?
Reply : 0 13
Lion Thursday, 28 December 2017 17:57
What a comedy
Reply : 0 0
voter Thursday, 28 December 2017 19:49
every politicians main dream to swimming in diyawanna water.
Reply : 0 1
Somapala Thursday, 28 December 2017 20:06
Who's this? Not even a provincial council member. Good for slfp and MS
Reply : 0 0
Mandy Thursday, 28 December 2017 20:07
A useless hanger on getting by on his wits. No value to us, the public, but pampered by media as a great guy.
Reply : 0 0
