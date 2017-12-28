JO member Somaweera Chandrasiri joins President

2017-12-28 15:21:00

Mahajana Eksath Peramuna (MEP) Vice Chairman Somaweera Chandrasiri, who was a member of the joint opposition, today pledged his support to President Maithripala Sirisena.

He met the President at President’s House this morning and extended his fullest support to the President’s development programmes and said he would work for the victory of the SLFP at the upcoming local government elections.