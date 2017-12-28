Subscribe

Piyasena Gamage sworn in as State Minister

2017-12-28 10:50:38
4
1476

UPFA MP Piyasena Gamage was sworn in as State Minister of Law and Order and Southern Development before President Maithripala Sirisena this morning.

  Recommended Articles

How Skanda picked Hathuru's steely determination

...

Rejection of nomination list: SLPP files petition in Court

Five Sri Lanka Poduj...

Toxic Tobacco Let’s drop the smoking habit !

Regardless of how we...

Two teenagers killed in motorcycle tragedy

Two teenagers who sa...

Begging in Colombo city prohibited from Jan.1st: Champika

Begging will be proh...

It’s time to head over to Disneyland!

...

  Comments - 4

  • Prabath Thursday, 28 December 2017 11:53

    Thank you president. This was one major issue for citizen who are struggling to buy coconuts for the first time in our entire lives

    Reply : 2       28

    Graham Thursday, 28 December 2017 12:29

    Appoint John Amaratunga too as Minister in charge of police for you lot win election

    Reply : 3       16

    Mason Thursday, 28 December 2017 18:33

    When "BRIBES" of this nature is being freely given by the President himself, how could you control bribery and corruption in the country.

    Reply : 0       2

    Kanthi Thursday, 28 December 2017 18:51

    Thank you Mr.President, the urgent need of the hour is fulfilled. With this, the farmers will be rejoiced and satisfied. Finally, the answer to all the crises is found!

    Reply : 0       1

Add comment

Comments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.
Name is required

Email is required
Comment cannot be empty