Piyasena Gamage sworn in as State Minister

UPFA MP Piyasena Gamage was sworn in as State Minister of Law and Order and Southern Development before President Maithripala Sirisena this morning.
Prabath Thursday, 28 December 2017 11:53
Thank you president. This was one major issue for citizen who are struggling to buy coconuts for the first time in our entire lives
Reply : 2 28
Graham Thursday, 28 December 2017 12:29
Appoint John Amaratunga too as Minister in charge of police for you lot win election
Reply : 3 16
Mason Thursday, 28 December 2017 18:33
When "BRIBES" of this nature is being freely given by the President himself, how could you control bribery and corruption in the country.
Reply : 0 2
Kanthi Thursday, 28 December 2017 18:51
Thank you Mr.President, the urgent need of the hour is fulfilled. With this, the farmers will be rejoiced and satisfied. Finally, the answer to all the crises is found!
Reply : 0 1
