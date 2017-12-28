Subscribe

Lanza to support JO

2017-12-28 09:40:40
14
2022

Former Deputy Minister Nimal Lanza today said he would support the joint opposition led by former President Mahinda Rajapakse.

He made this remark following a media briefing held in Negombo this morning.

  Recommended Articles

How Skanda picked Hathuru's steely determination

...

Rejection of nomination list: SLPP files petition in Court

Five Sri Lanka Poduj...

Toxic Tobacco Let’s drop the smoking habit !

Regardless of how we...

Two teenagers killed in motorcycle tragedy

Two teenagers who sa...

Begging in Colombo city prohibited from Jan.1st: Champika

Begging will be proh...

It’s time to head over to Disneyland!

...

  Comments - 14

  • Asoka Thursday, 28 December 2017 10:13

    Of course he should...

    Reply : 0       21

    GILMART. Thursday, 28 December 2017 10:18

    NO NEED FOR THIS STATEMENT EVERYBODY KNOWS HE IS AN ARDENT MAARA SLAVE. via DM Android App

    Reply : 3       41

    Ronnie Bugger Thursday, 28 December 2017 10:23

    One comment says all - TURN COAT.

    Reply : 2       25

    ANTON Thursday, 28 December 2017 10:27

    SOON , NUMBER OF PARTIES OF MIGHT EXCEED NUMBER OF CANDIDATES.

    Reply : 2       15

    KB Thursday, 28 December 2017 10:31

    This fellow must be behind bars! Serves M S right for taking them to his fold

    Reply : 2       19

    s.shiha Thursday, 28 December 2017 10:33

    Political orphans

    Reply : 2       15

    SENA Thursday, 28 December 2017 10:46

    Birds of a feather flock together

    Reply : 2       19

    Yahiya Thursday, 28 December 2017 10:59

    He failed to get the drug privilege from this regime.

    Reply : 2       24

    Gami Thursday, 28 December 2017 11:08

    All rogues joining

    Reply : 2       20

    Dee Thursday, 28 December 2017 13:29

    Supported this regime change. But all crooks were given minister posts after change. At least glad some are getting up where they belong.

    Reply : 1       7

    Hassanda Thursday, 28 December 2017 13:42

    This joker got the votes and never did anything goodFor his constituency He is a traitor for his voters

    Reply : 1       10

    Drugs Thursday, 28 December 2017 13:48

    Once upon a time there was king and he rescued him by a helicopter trip.

    Reply : 1       8

    Dhammika Thursday, 28 December 2017 18:06

    LANZAs , BONANZA is OVER .

    Reply : 0       0

    Sambo Thursday, 28 December 2017 19:53

    Birds of feather flock together. So he has gone back to where he belongs.

    Reply : 0       0

Add comment

Comments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.
Name is required

Email is required
Comment cannot be empty