Lanza to support JO

Former Deputy Minister Nimal Lanza today said he would support the joint opposition led by former President Mahinda Rajapakse.
He made this remark following a media briefing held in Negombo this morning.
Asoka Thursday, 28 December 2017 10:13
Of course he should...
GILMART. Thursday, 28 December 2017 10:18
NO NEED FOR THIS STATEMENT EVERYBODY KNOWS HE IS AN ARDENT MAARA SLAVE. via DM Android App
Ronnie Bugger Thursday, 28 December 2017 10:23
One comment says all - TURN COAT.
ANTON Thursday, 28 December 2017 10:27
SOON , NUMBER OF PARTIES OF MIGHT EXCEED NUMBER OF CANDIDATES.
KB Thursday, 28 December 2017 10:31
This fellow must be behind bars! Serves M S right for taking them to his fold
s.shiha Thursday, 28 December 2017 10:33
Political orphans
SENA Thursday, 28 December 2017 10:46
Birds of a feather flock together
Yahiya Thursday, 28 December 2017 10:59
He failed to get the drug privilege from this regime.
Gami Thursday, 28 December 2017 11:08
All rogues joining
Dee Thursday, 28 December 2017 13:29
Supported this regime change. But all crooks were given minister posts after change. At least glad some are getting up where they belong.
Hassanda Thursday, 28 December 2017 13:42
This joker got the votes and never did anything goodFor his constituency He is a traitor for his voters
Drugs Thursday, 28 December 2017 13:48
Once upon a time there was king and he rescued him by a helicopter trip.
Dhammika Thursday, 28 December 2017 18:06
LANZAs , BONANZA is OVER .
Sambo Thursday, 28 December 2017 19:53
Birds of feather flock together. So he has gone back to where he belongs.
