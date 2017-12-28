Mechanism in place to bring back underworld figures from abroad

A mechanism has been put in place to arrest and bring back the underworld gang leaders who are operating from overseas, Law and Order Minister Sagala Ratnayake said.
He said the day when the drugs and the underworld would be wiped out from the country was not too far away.
“We are continuing to conduct raids and no one can stop that. No one can interfere our programme to eradicate and eliminate narcotics and underworld gangs from this country,” Minister said.
He said a total of 13.6 kilos of heroin which has a street value of over Rs. 135 million had been detected by the Special Task Force (STF) and the Drug and Organized Crimes Division during raids conducted this year.
The STF had recovered around 5.3 kilos of heroin valued of Rs. 53 million between the period of January to December 27 this year while the Drug and Organized Crimes Division which was established in August had recovered more than 8.2 kilos of heroin worth over Rs. 82 million.
Minister Ratnayake said the STF arrested a total of 303 suspects from 285 raids during this year. Out of those raids, the Drug and Organized Crimes Division had arrested 167 suspects from 160 raids, he said.
The Minister said that measures has been taken to eradicate drugs and organized crimes. “Raids are being conducted in a more subtle manner,” he said. (Darshana Sanjeewa)
ANTON Thursday, 28 December 2017 09:52
WHAT ABOUT THOSE WHO ARE STILL LIVING VERY HAPPILY IN SRILANKA
Reply : 1 22
Unchikun Thursday, 28 December 2017 09:53
That is funny. They are all hear. Specially the ones who robbed the bank.
Reply : 2 14
BuffaloaCitizen Thursday, 28 December 2017 10:04
Don't talk before doing it. Do at least 100 such activities and then proudly declare the success of that. Until then this type of statements are "fools talk".
Reply : 3 14
Asoka Thursday, 28 December 2017 10:11
Yes Yes bring them back quickly as possible...the elections in the corner...
Reply : 1 17
KingBarnet@pakisland.lk Thursday, 28 December 2017 10:16
Who want to stop or hedge multi-party,multi-national,multi-bond efforts to eradicate these things? Unsolved
Reply : 2 5
malik Thursday, 28 December 2017 10:29
Cant even get the Bigger Fraudster Criminals here at home, let alone outside the country.
Reply : 1 9
Rasheed Thursday, 28 December 2017 10:41
Before trying to bring the underworld from abroad, first arrest the local underworld gangs, many murders still pending and not arrested yet.
Reply : 0 10
Sri Thursday, 28 December 2017 10:44
If a British criminal is hiding in Sri Lanka, British Police don't send the request to the Interpol and waste the time and dilute the urgency of the request. Instead the British police would bypass the Interpol and make the request direct to the Sri Lankan Police. Sri Lankan Police too should have the confidence to make direct contact with other police forces to catch Sri Lankan criminals instead of wasting time with Interpol.
Reply : 1 10
Mohan Thursday, 28 December 2017 18:17
It is a good advice to our Sri Lankan Police. Furthermore Interpol has no police powers on its own.Source,Internet.
Reply : 0 0
Lara Thursday, 28 December 2017 11:52
Hope not for election duty
Reply : 0 6
voter Thursday, 28 December 2017 12:36
All for the sake of the forthcoming local elections. They should 1st deal with the underworld characters already in the country and thereafter go behind the others living outside the country.
Reply : 0 5
Raj Thursday, 28 December 2017 12:46
Interpol is a public alarm Run
Reply : 0 4
SL Thursday, 28 December 2017 14:17
you've done it with economy already.!
Reply : 0 3
Stunned Citizen Thursday, 28 December 2017 16:12
Another Baila by This Yahapalana Govt. What about those disguised as MPs living with absolute freedom even with cases filed against them
Reply : 0 2
ceylon Thursday, 28 December 2017 16:49
this man is now becoming a famous baila singer. via DM Android App
Reply : 1 0
Add commentComments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.