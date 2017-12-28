A/L best results in the Island

Dilini Sandunika Palihakkara of Sujatha Balika Vidyalaya, Matara has topped the Island ranking in Biology stream while Sridharan Duwarakan of Hartley College, Point Pedro has topped island ranking in Physical Science stream at the GCE Advanced Level examination, 2017.
S.A.Dulani Rasanthika of Sujatha Balika Vidyalaya, Matara and Ven. Pathberiye Munindawansha Thera of Saddarmalankara Pirivena, Ratnapura have topped the Island ranking in Commerce and Arts streams respectively.
Results could be obtained through http://www.doenets.lk/exam/ or http://www.results.exams.gov.lk//home.htm.
A/L Best Results -2017
Biology
1) Dilini Sandunika Palihakkara (Sinhala medium) - Sujatha Balika Vidyalaya, Matara
2) G.A.H.Geeth Gunasinghe (Sinhala medium) - Joseph Vaz College, Wennappuwa
3) K.I.Shaluka Ramanayake (Sinhala medium) - Ananda Collage, Colombo
Physical Science
1) Sridharan Duwarakan (Tamil Medium) - Hartley College, Point Pedro
2) P.M.P.Himan Somaratne (Sinhala medium) - Bandaranaike Vidyalaya, Gampha
3) R.D.Jeyarajan Paul Janshan (Tamil Medium) - St. Patrick's College, Jaffna
Commerce
1) S.A.Dulani Rasanthika (Sinhala Medium) - Sujatha Balika Vidyalaya, Matara
2) P.K. Subashini Dabare (English medium) - Musaeus College, Colombo
3) F.Akila Iswar (Sinhala Medium) - St Paul’s Balika Vidyalaya, Colombo
Art
1) Ven. Pathberiye Munindawansha Thera (Sinhala medium) - Saddarmalankara Pirivena, Ratnapura
2) S.Achana Wickremanayake (English medium) - CMS, Colombo
3) G.G.Dilki Sadupama (Sinhala medium) - Ferguson High School, Ratnapura
Engineering Technology
1) P.P. Ransirini Hettiarachchi (Sinhala Medium) - Mahinda Rajapaksa Vidyalaya, Matara
2) M.G.P.Ishan Madusanka (Sinhala Medium) - Narandeniya Central College, Kamburupitiya
3) W.A.M.P.Lakshan Adhipattu (Sinhala Medium) - Mayurapada Central College, Narammala
Bio Systems Technology
1) M.K. Lakshitha Chaturanga Medalagama (Sinhala Medium) - Sivali Central College, Ratnapura
2) W. P Ramesha Shreemali (Sinhala Medium) - Debarawewa Central College, Tissamaharama
3) Kamaleshwarie Sendilnaadan (Tamil Medium) - Vembadi Girls High School, Jaffna
Other
1) Hiruni Shakya Abeytunga (Sinhala Medium) - Devi Balika Vidyalaya, Colombo
2) Shaveen Bhashitha Thilakaratne (Sinhala Medium) - Royal College, Colombo
3) Diyol Brandon Antony (Sinhala Medium) - De Mazenod College, Kandana
The department said a total of 253,483 candidates sat the examination with 163,104 being eligible for university entrance while there were 205 suspended-results.
The department said re-correction applications could be submitted before January 15 and announced that inquiries could be make with this regard on 0112 784208; 0112 784537; 0113 188350; 0113 140314 and via the hotline 1911. (Kalathma Jayawardhane and Chaturanga Pradeep)
Ram Perera Thursday, 28 December 2017 08:17
Why have the district qouta and Z score when the students from far away towns show their colours to the Colombo students
Reply : 9 48
ANTON Thursday, 28 December 2017 08:28
POINTLESS, AUTHORITIES HAVE ALREADY SET UP LOWEST MARKS FOR ENTERING MEDICAL COLLEGES.
Reply : 19 5
Madushanka Thursday, 28 December 2017 08:33
Congragulations!
Reply : 1 25
Yahiya Thursday, 28 December 2017 08:40
Examination Commissioner must release the top result to print media before printing. Today print media not contain the news.
Reply : 2 6
Scooby Doo Thursday, 28 December 2017 08:44
Congrats Mallas and Nangas,Hope you will make use this talent to make our nation beautiful without going on strikes!
Reply : 2 27
Sand Man Thursday, 28 December 2017 09:13
Yet another team going to campus to stay on the road and protect for dump reasons and waste their life
Reply : 18 18
Unchikun Thursday, 28 December 2017 09:34
The lists are topped by school outside of Colombo. What happened to the parrots who entered Colombo schools to grade 6.
Reply : 2 19
Sangaralingham Thursday, 28 December 2017 10:49
Standard of education for all professional courses must be set at higher levels selections must be based on character social and humane habits helpful to societies families and fellow students etc. Making money become rich should not be the motive. However any individual with good knowledge character morals money will flow in
Reply : 3 0
Doug Thursday, 28 December 2017 11:04
For all those who think it is a blessing to get good results and go to a SL uni, think twice. You might be far better off doing something else in life. All the best.
Reply : 4 8
Qatar Thursday, 28 December 2017 11:59
Congratulations to all out-station schools. You did marvelous.!!!
Reply : 1 8
LEARNT OF "INFLUENCE" and LEARNT OF "POLITICOS" Thursday, 28 December 2017 12:23
Royal with over 15 parallel classes (to satisfy the the ego of all who wish to get into Royal and brand themselves as Royalists) has right royally failed to shine. . Royal has become a "factory" churning out students (quantity or quality is for the taxpayers to decide !), During our days, we had only 3 parallel classes and around 10 entered E Fac. (when there was only one Univesity (University of Ceylon).
Reply : 3 11
ANTON Thursday, 28 December 2017 13:25
REALLY, HAVE YOU GONE OFF YOUR HEAD FOR NOT BECOMING A ROYALIST.
Reply : 8 2
Thanos Thursday, 28 December 2017 14:13
Well done Jaffna! Time an time again you have proven where the mathematical brains are!
Reply : 1 12
Andy Thursday, 28 December 2017 14:24
Where are the posh babies with the iPhones. Oh forgot they drop out after o/ls to enter the private uni’s. Congratulations to all. Well done..
Reply : 1 4
MISHAL-MATARA Thursday, 28 December 2017 19:23
Well done.....Congratulation..........!!!!
Reply : 0 0
Add commentComments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.