A/L best results in the Island

2017-12-28 07:33:53

Dilini Sandunika Palihakkara of Sujatha Balika Vidyalaya, Matara has topped the Island ranking in Biology stream while Sridharan Duwarakan of Hartley College, Point Pedro has topped island ranking in Physical Science stream at the GCE Advanced Level examination, 2017.

S.A.Dulani Rasanthika of Sujatha Balika Vidyalaya, Matara and Ven. Pathberiye Munindawansha Thera of Saddarmalankara Pirivena, Ratnapura have topped the Island ranking in Commerce and Arts streams respectively.

Results could be obtained through http://www.doenets.lk/exam/ or http://www.results.exams.gov.lk//home.htm.

A/L Best Results -2017

Biology

1) Dilini Sandunika Palihakkara (Sinhala medium) - Sujatha Balika Vidyalaya, Matara

2) G.A.H.Geeth Gunasinghe (Sinhala medium) - Joseph Vaz College, Wennappuwa

3) K.I.Shaluka Ramanayake (Sinhala medium) - Ananda Collage, Colombo

Physical Science

1) Sridharan Duwarakan (Tamil Medium) - Hartley College, Point Pedro

2) P.M.P.Himan Somaratne (Sinhala medium) - Bandaranaike Vidyalaya, Gampha

3) R.D.Jeyarajan Paul Janshan (Tamil Medium) - St. Patrick's College, Jaffna

Commerce

1) S.A.Dulani Rasanthika (Sinhala Medium) - Sujatha Balika Vidyalaya, Matara

2) P.K. Subashini Dabare (English medium) - Musaeus College, Colombo

3) F.Akila Iswar (Sinhala Medium) - St Paul’s Balika Vidyalaya, Colombo

Art

1) Ven. Pathberiye Munindawansha Thera (Sinhala medium) - Saddarmalankara Pirivena, Ratnapura

2) S.Achana Wickremanayake (English medium) - CMS, Colombo

3) G.G.Dilki Sadupama (Sinhala medium) - Ferguson High School, Ratnapura

Engineering Technology

1) P.P. Ransirini Hettiarachchi (Sinhala Medium) - Mahinda Rajapaksa Vidyalaya, Matara

2) M.G.P.Ishan Madusanka (Sinhala Medium) - Narandeniya Central College, Kamburupitiya

3) W.A.M.P.Lakshan Adhipattu (Sinhala Medium) - Mayurapada Central College, Narammala

Bio Systems Technology

1) M.K. Lakshitha Chaturanga Medalagama (Sinhala Medium) - Sivali Central College, Ratnapura

2) W. P Ramesha Shreemali (Sinhala Medium) - Debarawewa Central College, Tissamaharama

3) Kamaleshwarie Sendilnaadan (Tamil Medium) - Vembadi Girls High School, Jaffna

Other

1) Hiruni Shakya Abeytunga (Sinhala Medium) - Devi Balika Vidyalaya, Colombo

2) Shaveen Bhashitha Thilakaratne (Sinhala Medium) - Royal College, Colombo

3) Diyol Brandon Antony (Sinhala Medium) - De Mazenod College, Kandana

The department said a total of 253,483 candidates sat the examination with 163,104 being eligible for university entrance while there were 205 suspended-results.

The department said re-correction applications could be submitted before January 15 and announced that inquiries could be make with this regard on 0112 784208; 0112 784537; 0113 188350; 0113 140314 and via the hotline 1911. (Kalathma Jayawardhane and Chaturanga Pradeep)