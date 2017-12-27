“Ten Second Car” worth Rs.100 mn in Colombo

2017-12-27 22:21:22

A “Ten Second” sports car, bought down at a cost of Rs. 100 million (including taxes) which is said to go from 0 km/h to 200 km/h in just 8.7 seconds, was seen at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) earlier this week, Customs sources said.

The unmistakable, yellow coloured ‘Ferrari 488 Spider’ which is equipped with full convertible Spider architecture, was reported to be bought down by an owner of a chain of hotels.

The vehicle is reported to be arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) on Christmas Eve and had cleared after the tax component was paid to the customs.

According to the auto.ferrari.com, the vehicle which is the latest product to come out of the Ferrari Maranello Headquarters, is the most powerful and innovative Ferrari Spider model ever built.

The heart of the car is equipped with a 3902cc turbo-charged V8 engine and races from 0 to 100 km/h in 3 seconds flat. (Thilanka Kanakarathna)

Pics courtesy: Social Media