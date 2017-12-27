Will resign, If proved I felled trees at Wilpathu: Range Bandara

2017-12-27 23:10:59

State Minister of Irrigation Palitha Range Bandara today said he is ready to resign from his post and go out of politics if it is proved that he had felled trees at Wilapthu Wildlife Park.

“ Bukalama is a village under the divisional secretariat of Vanathavilluwa. There are 132 needy families living in the area. They have no electricity and other essential facilities. The Government had decided to provide them with these essential facilities. We have not engaged in clearing the forest in the area as alleged by a monk and others,” he said denying the allegation that he is engaged in felling trees in the area.

The State Minister challenged Ven. Pahiyangala Ananda Sagara Thera whom he accused of making false allegations. He also challenged the NGOs in the area to prove that he had been engaged in felling trees. I will give up politics if it is proved that I have felled trees. If they cannot prove, the Venerable Thera should give up his saffron robes,” he said. (Yohan Perera)