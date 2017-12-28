EC at a loss to work out modalities at polling centres

2017-12-28 07:20:01

The Election Commission is at a loss to work out modalities for providing security to vote counting at the polling stations at the local government polls, it is learnt.

The Commission had a meeting with the representatives of the political parties yesterday in this regard.

The present law, governing local government elections, provide for vote counting at polling centres. Commission’s Chairman Mahinda Desapriya is reported to have said that he is yet to determine how best security could be ensured.

The police officers who attended the meeting representing IGP Pujith Wijesundare also put forward their views. However, the final decision was not taken. It will be discussed further.

Also, the Commission decided that only ten persons would be allowed to do house-to-house canvassing of votes at a time for candidates in the fray.

Processions will also be banned this time. Cut-outs and posters can be displayed only within the premises where political meetings are conducted. (Kelum Bandara)