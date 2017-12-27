‘Economic crisis’: JO requests early convening of Parliament

2017-12-27 20:30:19

The Joint Opposition (JO) today requested Speaker Karu Jayasuriya to convene Parliament before the previously scheduled date in January, to find solutions to current ‘economic crisis’.

JO leader MP Dinesh Gunawardane said they will write to Speaker on Wednesday itself seeking an early convening of Parliament.

“Today, economic plights are mushrooming. Though there is a finance minister no solution has been made to solve these plights. The Cabinet convenes as usual, but to no avail. It is the Parliament which has the power to make decisions and execute them. Therefore, it should be convened immediately,” he told a news briefing.

Meanwhile, JO National Organiser MP Dullas Alahapperuma said the government’s mismanagement was similar to that of Sri Lanka Cricket.

He said the Sports Minister was unaware of the decisions taken by the Cricket Board.

“There are at least six leaders in the government today but the left hand doesn't know what the right hand is doing. There are three Cabinet spokesmen and all bear different opinions over one and the same issue,” he said. (Lahiru Pothmulla)