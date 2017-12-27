Solve SAITM issue without delay: MR

The SAITM issue, which has already come to the attention of the medical authorities in countries like the UK and Australia, should be resolved in a just and reasonable manner without further delay, former president MP Mahinda Rajapaksa said today.
In a statement, he said the government finally announced that the SAITM medical degree will be abolished.
“However, the parties concern complain that this pledge is not being implemented. The government should ensure that there is no further disruption of medical education with university students taking to the streets and medical officers forced into taking trade union action on account of this disputed medical degree course,” he said.
He said the medical education in the country has been at a complete standstill since 2016.
“In a situation where the students who qualified to enter the medical faculties in 2016 have not yet commenced their courses, the students who passed the A/L examination in 2017 will also be awaiting entry into the medical faculties. Since clinical practice is mandatory in addition to lectures, medical faculties have difficulties in taking in a new batch without the previous one going on to the next stage,” Mr. Rajapaksa said.
He further said the continuation of this dispute over standards and accreditation in medical education could also place the international status of all Sri Lankan medical degrees at risk.
raj Wednesday, 27 December 2017 17:16
the person who created this problem now wants others to solve it ASAP.
Reply : 3 35
rahnayusry_83@yahoo.ca Wednesday, 27 December 2017 17:44
Pay up what you stole without delay
Reply : 3 25
karthik Wednesday, 27 December 2017 17:47
Yes Sir- We know that you create all sorts of problems in the country when you are in power and you try to solve those problems when when you are not in power. So you politicians play the same game and our people have become mere spectators.
Reply : 4 23
Premachanddra Wednesday, 27 December 2017 19:16
Now it is high time to have public private partnership medical education in sri lanka while maintaining the proper standards of medical education..
Reply : 1 4
