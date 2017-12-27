EC Chair meets party secretaries

The secretaries of all political parties contesting the upcoming Local Government election met Election Commission Chairman Mahinda Deshapriya for a special meeting today at the Secretariat.
The local government election is scheduled to be held on February 10.
Video by Susantha
ANIBA Wednesday, 27 December 2017 16:11
