Tamil politicians trust Sinhala police officers: NP Governor

Northern Province (NP) Governor Reginald Cooray said today that Tamil politicians in the North were being provided security by Sinhala Police officers as they could trust them.
"We should find out the reason why they are not trusting Tamil Police officers," the Governor said at an event in Jaffna, where a boat-transport service, that could accommodate 40 passengers, was launched between the Eluvaithivu and Analaithivu islands from the Karampon Ferry in Kayts.
The ferry service will facilitate the transport of people who are living in these areas, with the assistance of the Sri Lanka Navy.
He said that Rs. 132 million had been allocated for this programme by the office of the District Secretary, Jaffna.
District Secretary N. Vedanayagam, Private Secretary to Governor J.M. Somasiri, Governor’s Secretary L. Ilangovan, Rear Admiral Jayantha de Silva of Northern Province and residents of Eluvaithivu and Analaithivu attended the event. (Romesh Madushanka)
Kannan Tuesday, 26 December 2017 22:27
Sinhalese people trusted Tamils until the emergence of LTTE and Tamils trusted Sinhalese until 1983 violence.
ceylon Tuesday, 26 December 2017 22:33
he rightly mentioned tamil politicians trust sinhala police.ask sinhalese people they also trust sinhala police. via DM Android App
Jaffna Man Tuesday, 26 December 2017 23:50
The Govenor is absolutely right .The Sinhalese Police Officers are trusted in Jaffna more than the Tamil Police Officers. This started in the 1970s when a Tamil Superintendent of Police was put in charge of the Jaffna Police. He simply destroyed all the good work and trust created by so many Sinhalese Police Chiefs who served in Jaffna before him.The culture he started were followed by all other Tamil officers.
spoke Wednesday, 27 December 2017 16:04
How to prove your idea? Tamil politicians fear all armed Tamil persons because of the situation created by LTTE.
Rex Rnganathan Tuesday, 26 December 2017 23:57
There are no Tamil police properly trained to carry a gun and provide security to either to Tamil politician or to a Sinhala politician. Tamil police officers do minor work mostly clerical work in stations.Why not take 100% Tamils at the next intake and train them for security. You may even send them for training abroad and they will become the best in the world. Governor is unnecessarily twisting the facts. Rex ranganathan
Satiya Wednesday, 27 December 2017 01:05
The majority of the Sinhalese who served as Police Heads in Jaffna were decent men and much liked by the Jaffna Tamils. But in 1966 an egoistic Tamil with eyes for school girls was put in charge as SP Jaffna, an alcoholic Tamil became ASP Jaffna, and a corrupt Christian Tamil Inspector became the head of CID Jaffna. It resulted in people beginning to loose trust in the Tamil Police Officers in Jaffna.
Thanos Wednesday, 27 December 2017 07:36
Maybe so but they do NOT trust Sinhala politicians one iota.
Pami Wednesday, 27 December 2017 13:42
Even the Sinhalese do not trust Sinhalese politicians
Sara Wednesday, 27 December 2017 08:39
Do they trust the National Flag also?
Kevin J Wednesday, 27 December 2017 08:47
Yet another joker on stage.
sobers Wednesday, 27 December 2017 12:33
Tamils are good, sinhalese are good but the politicians are very very bad, they are the people who create all the ethnic differences. Now they will start all the anti feelings to gather votes and idiots will fall prey.
Lankan Wednesday, 27 December 2017 15:07
I only trust the Sinhalese people , if Tamils and Sinhalese aren't get along, the country will be taken over by someone else in the future!
malkanthie Wednesday, 27 December 2017 16:06
May be politicians preference. Is it same with the ordinary citizens?
satha Wednesday, 27 December 2017 16:19
But the ordinary tamil people donot trust the police and politicans both singala AND TAMILS
Nihal Amarasekera Wednesday, 27 December 2017 16:33
Simple, they are haunted by LTTE terror.
nada Wednesday, 27 December 2017 17:03
they trust Sinhalese policemen and Sinhalese people but not ""political plants""like you
