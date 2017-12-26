GMOA’s first strike for 2018 in January

The Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) today said it would resort to a strike in early January if the authorities failed to increase their ‘extra duty’ allowance.
The GMOA said the allowance had been paid since the 1980s during the tenure of the then President J.R. Jayewardene and added that it had not been increased since 2013.
GMOA Secretary Dr. Haritha Aluthge said the extra duty allowance was paid based on a formula, which was prepared according to the basic salary of a medical officer which was last increased in 2016. However, the extra duty allowance had not been increased, following the increase in the basic salary.
Therefore he said the GMOA would resort to a stern strike action with the participation of all the medical officers if the authorities failed to respond to their request. (Thilanka Kanakarathna)
ceylon Tuesday, 26 December 2017 17:57
these guys are behind money.they earn from private practice millions annualy.jo bribes for strikes are in millions.these are fake doctors via DM Android App
Reply : 2 23
BC Tuesday, 26 December 2017 18:06
Dr.The most appropriate day to strike would be 01st January.Go ahead.
Reply : 1 16
Sincere Tuesday, 26 December 2017 18:13
Please notify us of your annual strike plan, so down trodden masses can take appropriate action in advance!
Reply : 1 17
Kiri Banda Tuesday, 26 December 2017 18:20
Just shameless! Thats about it !
Reply : 1 17
Arthur Tuesday, 26 December 2017 18:46
'Extra duty' ? Striking!
Reply : 0 10
Lokka Tuesday, 26 December 2017 18:50
GMOA is suffering from a disease called "strike mania". Time the Govt. give them a bitter pill.
Reply : 0 10
channa Tuesday, 26 December 2017 18:54
how many strikes did your esteemed association organise prior to 2015?
Reply : 0 11
Add commentComments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.