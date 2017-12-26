GMOA’s first strike for 2018 in January

2017-12-26 17:46:25

The Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) today said it would resort to a strike in early January if the authorities failed to increase their ‘extra duty’ allowance.

The GMOA said the allowance had been paid since the 1980s during the tenure of the then President J.R. Jayewardene and added that it had not been increased since 2013.

GMOA Secretary Dr. Haritha Aluthge said the extra duty allowance was paid based on a formula, which was prepared according to the basic salary of a medical officer which was last increased in 2016. However, the extra duty allowance had not been increased, following the increase in the basic salary.

Therefore he said the GMOA would resort to a stern strike action with the participation of all the medical officers if the authorities failed to respond to their request. (Thilanka Kanakarathna)