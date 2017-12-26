Rishad should resign as Ravi did: BBS

2017-12-26 15:56:37

Similar to the resignation of Minister Ravi Karunanayake over the Central Bank Treasury Bond issue, Commerce Minister Rishad Bathiudeen should also resign over the Wilpattu issue based on the Auditor General's report, Bodu Bala Sena (BBS) today said.

Addressing a press conference BBS General Secretary Venerable Galagodaaththe Gnanasara Thera said President should be held responsible for the deforestation of Wilpattu Reserve because the Ministry of Mahaweli Development and Environment was under his purview.

“Therefore, the President should take action to remove Minister Bathiudeen from his post until investigations are over,” he said.

“The Auditor General's report had said the Industry and Commerce Minister Rishad Bathiudeen had no authority to order the Director General of Forest Conservation to release lands of Vilaththikulam forest reserve for resettlement. (Chaturanga Pradeep)