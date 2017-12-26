Rishad should resign as Ravi did: BBS

Similar to the resignation of Minister Ravi Karunanayake over the Central Bank Treasury Bond issue, Commerce Minister Rishad Bathiudeen should also resign over the Wilpattu issue based on the Auditor General's report, Bodu Bala Sena (BBS) today said.
Addressing a press conference BBS General Secretary Venerable Galagodaaththe Gnanasara Thera said President should be held responsible for the deforestation of Wilpattu Reserve because the Ministry of Mahaweli Development and Environment was under his purview.
“Therefore, the President should take action to remove Minister Bathiudeen from his post until investigations are over,” he said.
“The Auditor General's report had said the Industry and Commerce Minister Rishad Bathiudeen had no authority to order the Director General of Forest Conservation to release lands of Vilaththikulam forest reserve for resettlement. (Chaturanga Pradeep)
Coconut Republic Tuesday, 26 December 2017 16:21
That's a valid and meaningful statement!
Reply : 20 27
tarzan Tuesday, 26 December 2017 16:46
could be meaningful if a meaningful person stated
Reply : 13 19
Jaffnaboy Tuesday, 26 December 2017 16:57
Our Hero's statement is at the right time. That's why we like our leader Honourable Galagodaaththe Gnanasara Thera. We are always with our leader to protect our Motherland.
Reply : 26 13
ANTON Tuesday, 26 December 2017 17:00
BEING A STRONG CATHOLIC I AM WITH YOU HAAMUDURUVANE............. AND AND ...I AM WITH TRUMP ALSO.
Reply : 21 13
Arnold Tuesday, 26 December 2017 17:04
Are the hundreds of thousands of lawyers and the entire judiciary is scraping coconuts. If it is illegal they should take action without every Tom, Dick and Harry issuing statements as they want.
Reply : 2 29
Shameer Tuesday, 26 December 2017 17:52
He has forgotten to preach about the religion. Most of his preachings are about politics
Reply : 7 13
Sincere Tuesday, 26 December 2017 18:18
He has quoted a good example from the present regime, but to make it better, I wonder whether he could quote another example of such resignation, because of misconduct by someone of the previous regime also!
Reply : 1 3
lanka Tuesday, 26 December 2017 18:49
President MS should sack Commerce Minister Rishad Bathiudeen immediately. These minister is responsible for destroying the forests as well as creating communal antagonism against Muslims by promoting his personal Muslim ideas.
Reply : 4 10
Add commentComments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.