SL receives first tranche of H’tota port lease proceeds

Sri Lanka received the first payment for the lease of the Hambantota port to the state-owned Chinese firm, the Central Bank said today.
Accordingly, US $ 292.1 million has been credited to the US dollar account of the Government of Sri Lanka maintained at the Central Bank of Sri Lanka.
Sri Lanka Ports Authority (SLPA) leased out the Hambantota port to China Merchant Port Holdings (CMPort) for a 99-year period in exchange of US$ 1.1 billion in July.
Doug Tuesday, 26 December 2017 15:27
Can you buy Sri lankan airlines also, and give us some pocket money.
Reply : 0 20
malik Tuesday, 26 December 2017 15:34
The Drinks are on GOSL. Cheers
Reply : 1 15
Sunil Tuesday, 26 December 2017 15:40
Ugasata thaba mage' rata pitaratun hataLowa balawathun abhimukaye danin sitaHingaman yadimu sagindara niwnnataEnamuth mage' ratai loken uthum rata.Not only selling the country but applauding vigorously when the cheque is received.
Reply : 17 5
Dee Tuesday, 26 December 2017 15:51
Oh. Thank god. It did come. Any possibility of reversing the outright sale of galle face to shangri la? Even giving it on a free lease would be better that the crime that was done by selling our nations most valuable property . Hambantota is a jungle. So we are glad someone is paying lease for it.
Reply : 1 11
Jagath Leanage Tuesday, 26 December 2017 15:58
With this , will our exchange rates come down drastically ?
Reply : 2 6
Mr Facts Tuesday, 26 December 2017 16:11
I thought this will be credited towards settling the loan obtained to build the Hambantota port?
Reply : 4 6
Ahmed Tuesday, 26 December 2017 16:48
the question is what are you going to buy with this money ? are you going to spend this money on getting vehicle permits for mps ? or else are you going to promise government workers a salary hike to get more votes in the next election. the question is what are you going to do for citizens with this money
Reply : 0 4
Led Hogan Tuesday, 26 December 2017 17:20
This will go towards propping up SriLankan airlines US$500 million bale out next year. What a bottomless monster.
Reply : 0 4
Add commentComments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.