SL receives first tranche of H’tota port lease proceeds

2017-12-26 15:13:38

Sri Lanka received the first payment for the lease of the Hambantota port to the state-owned Chinese firm, the Central Bank said today.

Accordingly, US $ 292.1 million has been credited to the US dollar account of the Government of Sri Lanka maintained at the Central Bank of Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka Ports Authority (SLPA) leased out the Hambantota port to China Merchant Port Holdings (CMPort) for a 99-year period in exchange of US$ 1.1 billion in July.