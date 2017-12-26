Construction on flyover: Use alternative routes

The vehicular movement on the Sri Jayewardenepura Road, near the Welikada Junction would be restricted to two lanes both ways, due to the construction work on the Rajagiriya flyover, the Police said.
They instructed the people to use alternative routes, as much as possible to avoid traffic snarls until the flyover construction was completed.
The flyover is slated to be opened for the public on January 9.
Sunil Tuesday, 26 December 2017 15:43
Sleeping over this - which, incidentally was initiated by the previous regime - for over two years and waking up when elections draw near. Bring the notorious bank robber also for the opening ceremony.
Reply :
Ravi Tuesday, 26 December 2017 16:02
Any recommended alternative routes?
Reply :
Bandara Tuesday, 26 December 2017 17:07
When will be the next day digging the road for eayer tunnel..how long the road can be kept as it is..
Reply :
Lion Tuesday, 26 December 2017 17:16
At least even the bank are brought to light by this government ,previously these were unheard.We should appreciate what is good and condemned what is bad.This is a grate work and help the public immensely.
Reply :
