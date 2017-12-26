Construction on flyover: Use alternative routes

2017-12-26 13:12:00

The vehicular movement on the Sri Jayewardenepura Road, near the Welikada Junction would be restricted to two lanes both ways, due to the construction work on the Rajagiriya flyover, the Police said.

They instructed the people to use alternative routes, as much as possible to avoid traffic snarls until the flyover construction was completed.

The flyover is slated to be opened for the public on January 9.