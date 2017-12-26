80% of fake FB accounts will be removed this week: CERT

The Principal Information Security Engineer of the Computer Emergency Readiness Team Co-ordination Centre (CERT|CC), Roshan Chandragupta said 80 per cent of the fake Facebook accounts would be removed by the end of this year by the Facebook head office.
Speaking to the Daily Mirror he said CERT had received 3,400 complaints by November regarding the creation of fake Facebook accounts.
Mr. Chandragupta said most of the incidents were reported to the Facebook Head Quarters by CERT and several other complaints were made by the real owners under whose name fake Facebook accounts were operating.
Therefore, CERT believes about 80 per cent of fake accounts would be removed by the Facebook, he said. (Chaturanga Pradeep)
Unchikun Tuesday, 26 December 2017 09:00
From the "Fake News" from the "Pack of Cards" to fake Facebook accounts. Nice and life rolls on.
Reply : 6 5
Perumal Tuesday, 26 December 2017 09:03
Very good move to get rid of cowards!!
Reply : 3 13
Sand Man Tuesday, 26 December 2017 09:32
Make sure you guys not removing any real accounts..
Reply : 4 8
ceylon Tuesday, 26 December 2017 10:40
crime minded people allways trying to do crimes.criminals allways asking punishmentsgive them generously. via DM Android App
Reply : 1 4
Saman Tuesday, 26 December 2017 10:53
Facebook does not remove accounts. Only if there is any breach of Facebook regulations they may consider suspending the account. Facebook will definitely not remove accounts on the request of third party.
Reply : 2 18
ceylon Tuesday, 26 December 2017 13:54
some lankan criminals are using face book to create violence to loot money from diferent religious followers.punish these criminals and lock up them. via DM Android App
Reply : 0 2
