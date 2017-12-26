Observing two minutes of silence for 2004 tsunami victims

The Disaster Management Centre has decided to observe two minutes of silence from 9.25 a.m. to 9.27 a.m. today, as a mark of respect to those who lost their lives by the tsunami disaster that hit the coastal belt of Sri Lanka on December 26, 2004.
The main commemoration ceremony will be held at Peraliya in Hikkaduwa, where one of the largest single rail disasters took place as a result of tsunami waves. Commemoration events will also be held in all 25 districts with the support of Divisional Secretariats and Divisional Disaster Management Centres.
Tidal waves of up to 30 metres, caused by a series of earthquakes measuring a magnitude of 9.1 to 9.3, took place in the epicenter off the West coast of Sumatra, affecting 14 countries including Sri Lanka, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Maldives, Myanmar, Somalia, Thailand, Bangladesh, South Africa, Madagascar, Kenya, Tanzania and the Seychelles.
One of the deadliest natural disasters in recorded history, the 2004 tsunami had reportedly killed 230,000-280,000 people in 14 countries. However, estimates state that in Sri Lanka, 36,603 people perished, some 5,000 went missing and another 800,000 displaced as a result of the catastrophe. The disaster has affected not only lives but also property amounting to billions or rupees.
Tsunami flooding consisted of three main waves with the second being the largest and most destructive. It hit the country approximately two hours after the earthquake. This influenced the authorities to implement a proper disaster management mechanism.
As a result, the Disaster Management Act came into being in 2005 and the Disaster Management Centre was established instituting a national disaster risk management system. (Thilanka Kanakarathna)
Unchikun Tuesday, 26 December 2017 08:58
Two minutes of silence is not what is needed. It is action. I was watching a TV program this morning where one young man was interviewed. He lambasted the memorial built to remember the dead at Peraliya where the train got washed off the tracks. What the guy said was people where still marketing the disaster and making money. I think the message when across to the TV channel doing the program. This channel is very active in collecting money from the public and doing small projects in the guise of a public service. The reporter got a rude shock.What the affected want is action and not silence. Of course, silence in golden in certain circumstances.
Reply : 0 18
ceylon Tuesday, 26 December 2017 10:43
good idea.why only sunami victims.over 400000 killed by each other in srilanka.government killed inersent people more than any group.ltte and jvp killed the rest. via DM Android App
Reply : 6 4
Nirmala Tuesday, 26 December 2017 10:58
The Disaster Management Centre is a joke. They aren’t prepared or skilled for anything.
Reply : 0 8
Ajja Tuesday, 26 December 2017 13:46
I still cant believe what really happen to the overwhelming foreign exchange we received by the world community towards the benefit of those effected.The whole world knows that it was robbed by the rulers of the island nation.
Reply : 0 5
Ranjanie Tuesday, 26 December 2017 13:57
While everyone offers silence one family is laughing and grinning on this day.
Reply : 0 6
Add commentComments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.