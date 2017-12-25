Another A-380 lands at BIA for refuelling

2017-12-25 20:52:56

The world's largest Airbus A-380 Emirates flight flying from Auckland City, New Zealand to Dubai landed at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake at 2.50 this morning for emergency refueling, the BIA duty Manager said.

It left at 4.30 a.m. to Dubai after refuelling 30,000 litres.

He said the pilot of the plane carrying 400 passengers and 30 crew members, informed the Airport officials that the fuel was insufficient for their journey and requested an emergency landing at the BIA for refuelling.

Earlier, another A-380 Emirates flight made an emergency landing at the BIA for refuelling while on its way to Dubai from Sydney, Australia on December 15.

“Several A380 airbuses had landed after the new runway was put in place. The Airbus A380 is a double-deck, wide-bodied, four-engine jet airliner with a 500 passenger capacity and manufactured by European Manufacturer Airbus,” he said. (T.K.G. Kapila)