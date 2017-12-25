Russia agrees to lift tea ban from Dec. 30: Navin

Russia agreed to lift the temporary restriction on tea imports from Sri Lanka from December 30, following discussions with the Sri Lankan technical team, Plantation Industries Minister Navin Dissanayake said today.
The Minister told the Daily Mirror that Russian authorities had set several criteria to be met by the Sri Lankan tea exporters, such as to maintain purity of the containers used for tea exports and adhere to fumigation methods.
He said the Sri Lankan tea exporters had agreed to adopt the criteria set out by the Russian authorities.
A six-member team went to Moscow a few days ago for a discussion on the Russia’s recent restriction on tea imports from Sri Lanka.(Ajith Siriwardana)
Keith Monday, 25 December 2017 17:22
Quick action on the part of the minister saved the day
Reply : 2 8
Unchikun Monday, 25 December 2017 17:28
Did they mention "White Asbestos"? No. It was the fault of unhygienic and unsupervised tea packing. You also wanted to introduce a harmful weedicide which can affect thousands of farmers and tea workers. A minister fit for the dustbin. Let get the act together now.
Reply : 2 5
ASK Monday, 25 December 2017 17:35
A song of the beetles!
Reply : 0 4
Dee Monday, 25 December 2017 17:38
If this happened 4 years back . An entire planeload of 'dignitaries' would have flown to Russia. Some would not even know where Russia is. Someone of the SL diplomatic mission would have got thrashed in public . A big party thrown out and they'd return . End result . Not only tea but other commodities would also be banned .
Reply : 4 7
