Russia agrees to lift tea ban from Dec. 30: Navin

2017-12-25 17:01:12

Russia agreed to lift the temporary restriction on tea imports from Sri Lanka from December 30, following discussions with the Sri Lankan technical team, Plantation Industries Minister Navin Dissanayake said today.

The Minister told the Daily Mirror that Russian authorities had set several criteria to be met by the Sri Lankan tea exporters, such as to maintain purity of the containers used for tea exports and adhere to fumigation methods.

He said the Sri Lankan tea exporters had agreed to adopt the criteria set out by the Russian authorities.

A six-member team went to Moscow a few days ago for a discussion on the Russia’s recent restriction on tea imports from Sri Lanka.(Ajith Siriwardana)