Presidential pardon for 526 prisoners

2017-12-25 12:53:57

Around 526 prisoners serving jail terms for minor offences were released today under the Presidential pardon on the occasion of Christmas Day.

Prisons Department Commissioner H.M.T.N. Upuldeniya said they were selected from prisons across the island based on their behaviour during the detention period.

Accordingly, inmates were also given a special opportunity to meet their relatives today between 9a.m. and 4p.m .

Mr. Upuldeniya said special religious celebrations were also organised in prisons to mark the Christmas Day. (Thilanka Kanakarathna)