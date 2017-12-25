Presidential pardon for 526 prisoners

Around 526 prisoners serving jail terms for minor offences were released today under the Presidential pardon on the occasion of Christmas Day.
Prisons Department Commissioner H.M.T.N. Upuldeniya said they were selected from prisons across the island based on their behaviour during the detention period.
Accordingly, inmates were also given a special opportunity to meet their relatives today between 9a.m. and 4p.m .
Mr. Upuldeniya said special religious celebrations were also organised in prisons to mark the Christmas Day. (Thilanka Kanakarathna)
Ceylonese Monday, 25 December 2017 16:40
It seems the Rajapakse's have been pardoned even without having to go to jail for committing all the crimes and robbing the wealth of the country making a mockery of the judicial system. In Sri Lanka the law only applies to the common man while the politicians manipulate the system accordingly to their whims and fancies.
Reply : 0 4
