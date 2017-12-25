Subscribe

Seven killed in road accidents during past 24 hours

2017-12-25 11:47:08
At least seven people were killed in several accidents reported in different parts of the country during the past twenty four hours, Police said.

They said two 18-year-old motorcyclists were killed in Ganemulla when their motorcycle collided with a bus last night, while another youth was killed when the motorcycle he was riding on veered off the road and hit a lamppost in Vaddukoddai, Jaffna last evening.

A 17-year-old youth was killed in a motorcycle accident in Elpitiya last evening, the Police said.

A 53-year-old man was killed in a three-wheeler accident in Mahiyanganaya while another 24-year-old youth was killed in Pelmadulla when his car veered off the road and toppled over.

Police said an 84 year-old man was knocked down by a car in Hungama last night.

  Comments - 1

  • me Monday, 25 December 2017 13:24

    All men road use needs a major overall in all regards. via DM Android App

