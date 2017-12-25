Seven killed in road accidents during past 24 hours

At least seven people were killed in several accidents reported in different parts of the country during the past twenty four hours, Police said.
They said two 18-year-old motorcyclists were killed in Ganemulla when their motorcycle collided with a bus last night, while another youth was killed when the motorcycle he was riding on veered off the road and hit a lamppost in Vaddukoddai, Jaffna last evening.
A 17-year-old youth was killed in a motorcycle accident in Elpitiya last evening, the Police said.
A 53-year-old man was killed in a three-wheeler accident in Mahiyanganaya while another 24-year-old youth was killed in Pelmadulla when his car veered off the road and toppled over.
Police said an 84 year-old man was knocked down by a car in Hungama last night.
me Monday, 25 December 2017 13:24
All men road use needs a major overall in all regards. via DM Android App
