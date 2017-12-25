Selfie tragedy

Two 17-year-old school children drowned in Kallady Oya in Pudukuduirippu last evening while they were taking a selfie, Police said.
They said a group of seven school children had gone to bathe in the Kallady Oya and the two victims had gone into the middle of the Oya to take a selfie and had fallen into a pit created due to sand mining.
Kadiya Monday, 25 December 2017
Ban selfies!!!!!!!
Reply :
AM Monday, 25 December 2017
If so, ban traveling in public transport, cars, Baja just 3 wheelers, motor bikes, walking on roads etc etc. it's the stupidity of the people
Reply :
ceylon Monday, 25 December 2017
take all precautions but if still happened mean thats un avoidable karma.they have to face their karma no matter how looks safe. via DM Android App
Reply :
Lord Wolfstein Monday, 25 December 2017
The Minister of Sport should not interfere in professional cricket but make sure that all children learn to swim in Sri Lanka.
Reply :
