Selfie tragedy

2017-12-25 10:02:24

Two 17-year-old school children drowned in Kallady Oya in Pudukuduirippu last evening while they were taking a selfie, Police said.

They said a group of seven school children had gone to bathe in the Kallady Oya and the two victims had gone into the middle of the Oya to take a selfie and had fallen into a pit created due to sand mining.