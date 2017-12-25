Subscribe

Selfie tragedy

2017-12-25 10:02:24
4
2775

Two 17-year-old school children drowned in Kallady Oya in Pudukuduirippu last evening while they were taking a selfie, Police said.

They said a group of seven school children had gone to bathe in the Kallady Oya and the two victims had gone into the middle of the Oya to take a selfie and had fallen into a pit created due to sand mining.

  Comments - 4

  • Kadiya Monday, 25 December 2017 11:04

    Ban selfies!!!!!!!

    Reply : 14       1

    

    AM Monday, 25 December 2017 17:15

    If so, ban traveling in public transport, cars, Baja just 3 wheelers, motor bikes, walking on roads etc etc. it's the stupidity of the people

    Reply : 0       2

    ceylon Monday, 25 December 2017 11:30

    take all precautions but if still happened mean thats un avoidable karma.they have to face their karma no matter how looks safe. via DM Android App

    Reply : 8       1

    Lord Wolfstein Monday, 25 December 2017 11:41

    The Minister of Sport should not interfere in professional cricket but make sure that all children learn to swim in Sri Lanka.

    Reply : 4       12

