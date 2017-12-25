Rishard has no power to distribute Wilpattu land: Audit report

Industry and Commerce Minister Rishard Bathiudeen has no authority to order the Director General of Forest Conservation to release the lands of Vilaththikulam forest reserve for resettlement, according to an audit report.
The report says that the Director General of Conservative of Forest too has no power to release 650 acres from that forest as it has been declared as a reserve. It has been revealed that lands have been distributed among people who were not displaced .
Of them, 1030 families out of 1371 families had taken plots of lands though they had such property elsewhere. The report said though the lands should be allocated among people who were dispossessed due to the war, the beneficiaries were not war affected people. The Auditors have found that though they claimed ownership to these lands after 2009, they failed to produce any document proof of their residence in the area before that.
This report says that an environment impact assessment report has not been obtained and it would have obtained before clear the forest reserve of 650 acres according to the law.
It has been further recommended that the steps must be taken to allocate lands according prevailing law and identify the correct people who have no lands.
In this resettlement, the government should interfere and NGOs who are contributing money and development should do according to national policies, the auditors have recommended.(Vineetha M. Gamage)
ceylon Monday, 25 December 2017 09:35
these lands belong to these people before the praba chased them away 20 plus years ago.now people returned to the area. via DM Android App
Saman Monday, 25 December 2017 11:29
Only animals lived there in the reserve. Are you referring to them?
Raj Monday, 25 December 2017 12:18
Support your religion - not a problem - but dont try to eat others for your un-planed population growth like cockroaches without proper living standard and education. just use a user name as "Islam" these kind of "ceylon" cover-up not necessary :) will not work anymore! Rishard tried these kind of cheep tricks and got caught !!!
Anjula Monday, 25 December 2017 13:24
You have proven that there is nothing wrong in what That Myanma has done to your peoples.
Real Peace Monday, 25 December 2017 17:27
How this govt is going to take action this errant minister? Why did this take such a long time to unearth actually what had happened? Are we going to appoint a Presidential Commission every time our conservation lands are vandalized? Why did the state machinery fail to take prompt action at the beginning in the first place? After all, what bloody BBS leader said is correct..!!! Shame on you SL govt!!!
Dee Monday, 25 December 2017 17:41
'Ceylon' have some respect for humans . You referring to them as animals who lived there.
Lord Wolfstein Monday, 25 December 2017 09:36
Throw out the intruders and let Rishard Bathiudeen pay for the reforestation
SL Monday, 25 December 2017 09:50
Those who killed Dalaputtuwa and This man has no difference .Both criminals shall be punished severely !
ANTON Monday, 25 December 2017 09:59
NOT ONLY FORESTS, THESE PEOPLE ARE TRYING TO CAPTURE WATTALA AREA ALSO...... BY CHANGING THE NAME TO AKBAR TOWN.
Saman Monday, 25 December 2017 10:11
Minorities votes matters.. so no actions against them. The final verdict.
Fernandez Monday, 25 December 2017 10:28
Throw this criminal behind bars to rot.
A. K. Adwani Monday, 25 December 2017 10:40
The Auditor has failed to check the valid reasons behind the allocation of land this is done according to the claims.
Royce Monday, 25 December 2017 10:41
Put this fellow in Jail
Casanova Monday, 25 December 2017 10:56
This guy has more money than Ravi k and much more intelligent than the latter too. No tenders for rice imports. Money talks.
Countryman Monday, 25 December 2017 11:47
...also he is powerful enough to manipulate the government!
ceylon Monday, 25 December 2017 11:34
no equall right for all citizens mean sooner of later war is on the way.homeless need homesmoneyless need jobsvictims need justice. via DM Android App
Liberal One Monday, 25 December 2017 12:09
Then let the war come. I mean these forests will be way more valuable than petroleum in 20, 30 years time. If a war is what we have to pay in price to protect our forests let it come
Nish Monday, 25 December 2017 12:16
last time I checked Canada doesnt allow muslim marriage law like in Sri Lanka but they dont have a war. Saudi Arabia delivers death penalty if somone found practicing Buddhism and they dont have a war either
atheist Monday, 25 December 2017 12:56
We know that representatives from a certain minority seem to want to create trouble with the majority and claim they are being victimised when the law is enacted. Every time a member of this group is involved in an illegal activity, others from the group get involved and try to make it an ethnic issue.
Moorkara Monday, 25 December 2017 12:09
Guys before comes to conclusion, check the de forestatioin your own back yard , you cant ask for a documents those been chased by LTTE with in an hour ...not surprised audit on audit findings..
bbod Monday, 25 December 2017 15:12
That doesn't mean that a minister can carve up a reservation and give it to a particular ethnic group.
Athakolla Monday, 25 December 2017 12:40
Environment has rights too, if it's war we are prepared for it. Get rid of this minister. Telocate the people, prepare for war.
Casanova Monday, 25 December 2017 13:30
You fool, we yet to recover from the past war, another war is the last thing our country needs, if he could prove that thiscarea belongs his electorate people, let him compensate in another area probably in Vanni, he has enough.money to buy those bare lands.
Unchikun Monday, 25 December 2017 13:08
This call for a presidential commission to investigate. The better option is a international judge. This fellow has been ripping our jungles under two governments with their blessings.
Athacolla Monday, 25 December 2017 13:14
We who love the country needs to show responsibility to it's most vunerable, which is it's natural environment including animals and birds. If we have to defend it with arms, that we must do. Prosecute those responsible and remove them from power. Threats like war as mensioned, we fought and won against worst adversaries, supported by our naubours who are stronger than many recent upstarts.
ceylon Monday, 25 December 2017 13:52
he provided homes for homeless.what about mahinda family.they looted trillions but didnt give any needy person even one rupee. via DM Android App
Hellwelcomes Monday, 25 December 2017 13:53
There is enough land in the Middle East countries for growing Muslim population in the world.
Citizen Perera Monday, 25 December 2017 14:42
If we can get a satellite picture taken about 20 years ago ... we will be able to judge the situation....
Ranjitdea Monday, 25 December 2017 14:46
If the joint opposition can join the Government many of these political issues would not arise
Lankan Monday, 25 December 2017 14:52
Next war is not with Tamils!
