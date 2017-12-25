Traffic fines hit record high: Sagala

The revenue collected by the Police as fines over traffic offences across the country during the first ten months of the year stood at a record Rs. 1.958 billion (Rs.1,958,821,220), Law and Order Minister Sagala Ratnayake said.
“Spot fines amounted to Rs.1, 302, 171, 043,” he said
“The fine imposed by the courts on traffic offences is Rs.564, 793,206 and amount of fine imposed on those involved in accidents by courts is Rs.91, 856, 971,” the Minister said. (Dayaseeli Liyanage)
Alex Monday, 25 December 2017 08:33
These results show some percentage of police inefficiency.
ANTON Monday, 25 December 2017 10:02
BUT SOME DRIVERS ARE PREPARED TO PAY THE FINE IN ADVANCE AND COMMIT OFFENSE.
Senewi Monday, 25 December 2017 10:03
If you fine bond scammers , you can earn more than this.
Man of The No 9 Mali Kolla Monday, 25 December 2017 10:41
AYO AHAMADAHE ANE
Anonymous Monday, 25 December 2017 11:23
Fines are important part of government revenue. However current Infringement act is more susceptible to abuse and corruption. Government should create a separate agency and use more electronic means to collect and process fines.
Jan Monday, 25 December 2017 12:08
Wrong doers at Road fined is ok but what about back up vehicles speeding police looking other way
me Monday, 25 December 2017 13:28
Great pump the money into a major overhaul in getting everyone properly educated in driving and rules. install speed cameras and red light cameras all over. i see a major windfall coming in if all people are caught not just what is a small few as this would honestly be. Who knows lives just might be saved via DM Android App
ceylon Monday, 25 December 2017 15:03
he mentioned billions income.didnt explain what happened to this billions. via DM Android App
