Traffic fines hit record high: Sagala

2017-12-25 07:20:49

The revenue collected by the Police as fines over traffic offences across the country during the first ten months of the year stood at a record Rs. 1.958 billion (Rs.1,958,821,220), Law and Order Minister Sagala Ratnayake said.

“Spot fines amounted to Rs.1, 302, 171, 043,” he said

“The fine imposed by the courts on traffic offences is Rs.564, 793,206 and amount of fine imposed on those involved in accidents by courts is Rs.91, 856, 971,” the Minister said. (Dayaseeli Liyanage)