Where is the VW factory, jobs: Keheliya

Former Media Minister during the Mahinda Rajapaksa regime Keheliya Rambukwella today scoffed at the speculations that he was to defect from the Joint Opposition to team up with the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) led by President Maithripala Sirisena.
Speaking to the media at his Kundasale residence after a meeting with the candidates of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) contesting the upcoming Local Government elections, Rambukwella said that former President Mahinda Rajapaksa was still a State leader for him.
"Mr. Rajapaksa has gone in the history as the king, who saved the country from the clutches of the terrorism. History will attest to the degree of respect the people pay to him," he added.
Observing the situation in the country he stated that the situation on January 8, 2015 no longer existed and the people were waiting to put an end to the current unfortunate political journey of the country.
"You can't hoodwink the people forever. The leaders of the Government said that they would open a Volkswagen car manufacturing plant and create 100,000 jobs. Now where is the car manufacturing plant? Where are the jobs?" he said.
He said that the SLPP was in a struggling to select candidates for the upcoming elections as 71,000 people were clamouring for slots and that it was with great difficulty that it had selected 8,000. (J.A.L.Jayasinghe)
Thilak Sunday, 24 December 2017 19:44
Better watch ur step or you might fall off the balcony! What did the Ragapaskse regime do apart from plundering? We still have the last bit confidence with this government. Await the commission result and action on the bond scam!
Reply : 11 20
Unchikun Sunday, 24 December 2017 20:41
Where is the VW car manufacturing plant? Oh! they are worldwide. Where are the jobs? The jobs are created not only in the government sector but also in the private sector. A job is a job. Google for details.
Reply : 11 13
Dash Sunday, 24 December 2017 21:14
After 5 years the government will claim they created 1 million jobs without any proofs. Such disgraceful is the leaders of this government
Reply : 15 14
Kiri Banda Sunday, 24 December 2017 21:15
Poor fellows, these cross over types. They dont know whether they are coming or going!
Reply : 6 16
Raj Karunan Sunday, 24 December 2017 21:52
They all clamour to get in to take part in bribery and corruption. Don't we know that. Raj
Reply : 5 17
Add commentComments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.