SLPP to form a new alliance

2017-12-24 17:55:29
The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) would form a new alliance with twenty political and civil organisations, including all the parties of the Joint Opposition (JO), SLPP Spokesman Sanjeewa Edirimanna said.

He said that the new alliance would be named as ‘Joint Podujana Peramuna’ and would contest under the Lotus Bud symbol.

Accordingly the new alliance would be formed by the end of this month following the agreement to be signed with the other parties on Thursday (28).

Mr. Edirimanna said there would be two main positions in the new alliance but they had not decided as to who would be appointed to the positions.

The decision to form the alliance was taken following a meeting held on Saturday (23) with the participation of the former President MP Mahinda Rajapaksa. (Thilanka Kankarathna)

