Murali no-balling ‘disrespectful’ says Waugh

2017-12-24 16:44:50

Former Australian captain Steven Waugh has said that the no-balling Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan during the famous Boxing Day Test match in MCG back in 1995 was ‘disrespectful’ and ‘should have been sorted out beforehand.’

“I just felt it was a bit unfair the way it unfolded. We all knew that Darrell Hair was going to make that call and he made that call on the fact that he believed Murali was bowling illegally. I think it should have been sorted out beforehand in a different way. I just thought he was crucified on the biggest stage of Test cricket. To me it was quite disrespectful to a player,” Waugh told cricket.com.au.

Muralitharan later went on to become the highest wicket-taker of Test cricket with 800 scalps.