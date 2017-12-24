SriLankan Directors offer to resign

2017-12-24 15:39:58

Six Directors of the Srilankan Airlines had offered to resign to facilitate the appointment of new Board of Directors for restructuring, Chairman Ajith N. Dias said.

He said the decision had been taken a few weeks ago.

“The Directors had tendered their resignation following the report given by the international consultant last Thursday,” he said.

Mr. Dias said Ministerial Restructuring Committee under Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was in the process of restructuring therefore the board of directors tendered their resignation without opposing the decision.

However, it was learnt that Director Harendra K. Balapatabendi has not tendered his resignation.

He was against the board’s decision, Mr. Dias said.

He said the restructuring board would be appointed by the Government and they were not informed as to who the new board members were. (Thilanka Kanakarathna)