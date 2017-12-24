Subscribe

Missing SL boat found in Maldives with six fishermen

2017-12-24 09:22:54
Maldives National Defense Force (MNDF)’s Coastguard has located the Sri Lankan fishing boat which went missing and drifted into Maldivian territorial waters with 6 fishermen.

MNDF’s information officer, Captain Ibrahim Azim reported that the Sri Lankan fishing boat “Lakpriya” was found 12 nautical miles outside N. Manadhoo at approximately 9:45 am Saturday, International media reported.

He said the information has been shared with the Maritime Rescue Coordination Center of Colombo.

“There were six people onboard the boat. They are all well. The information has been shared with Colombo’s MRCC,” said Azim.

Colombo’s MRCC requested assistance from the Maldivian Coastguard to locate and rescue the missing fishing boat at 5:30 pm last Friday.

  Comments - 1

  • Neelagar Sunday, 24 December 2017 14:49

    That was quick. Hats off to the Maldivian Coastguard.

    Reply : 1       1

