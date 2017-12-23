Presidential Commission to probe SriLankan and Mihin Air

A Special Presidential Commission would be appointed to look into the Sri Lanka Airlines and the Mihin Air, soon after the receiving of the Bond Commission report, President Maithripala Sirisena said.
The President made this comment at a meeting with the Sri Lanka Freedom Party organizers at the President's House.
Lalith Saturday, 23 December 2017 22:42
what about a commission to probe the frequency deal with sirasa?
Reply : 2 30
BUSHEL Sunday, 24 December 2017 15:07
Now now one by one please. At least get the bon matter wacked. Hope airline matter will be not swaped with bon issue
Reply : 1 1
Unchikun Sunday, 24 December 2017 08:29
This is long overdue. Please also investigate as to why nothing was done during the past 3 years.
Reply : 1 16
Real Peace Sunday, 24 December 2017 15:47
Yes, appoitment a Presidential Commission to investigate if the President in anyway obstructed the course of justice by protecting the mega thieves being arrested.
Reply : 0 9
Sena Sunday, 24 December 2017 09:03
Appointing commissions is one thing,but what about immediate remedies since the daily losses are millions in the meantime.The loses at the identified 10 SOEs also continue to be high so immediate revamping should be the top priority today.Immediate removal the present Boards and putting them under Competent authorities could be a solution.
Reply : 0 11
Saman Sunday, 24 December 2017 09:49
This is a request of UNP. Can they compare Central Bank bond robbery with Mihin Lanka or Sri Lankan Air? Dilute the commission act. Ridiculous!!!
Reply : 2 10
BUSHEL Sunday, 24 December 2017 15:10
EXACTLY. PEOPLE CAN UNDERSTAND WHERE THEY HEADING TO. BUT PEOPLE SHOULD DEMAND FIRST TO CATCH THE BANK ROBBERS
Reply : 3 3
sss Sunday, 24 December 2017 18:02
The Bond commision report will be ready like in 2030?
Reply : 0 0
Gobbaya Sunday, 24 December 2017 19:36
With elections around the corner...another farce
Reply : 0 0
KB Sunday, 24 December 2017 20:58
Mr President, like ur Bond commission will this also cover only the period after 2015? Why are you not exposing the Rajapaksa rouges?????
Reply : 0 2
MR Sunday, 24 December 2017 21:03
Maithri is a fickle president. Last week he pleaded with Basil R the rouge for reconcilliation now he talks of addressing corruption. Aiyo, little silly no ?
Reply : 0 2
Summa Sunday, 24 December 2017 22:20
Why not a commission to probe SLC? I believe this was named as THE most corrupt organisation in SriLanka
Reply : 0 2
Add commentComments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.