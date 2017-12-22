Jaffna Naga Viharaya Prelate's funeral site: Jaffna MC rejects petition

A petition filed in the Jaffna Magistrate Court seeking an order to prevent the holding of the funeral ceremony of Jaffna Naga Viharaya Chief Incumbent and Northern Province Chief Sanghanayaka the late Most Ven, Meegahajandure Gnanarathana Thera at the Jaffna Mutraveli Ground, was today rejected by Jaffna Magistrate S.Sadeeskaran.
In the petition filed by the Chairman of the Jaffna Tamil People’s Cultural Organisation S.Nisanthan and Jaffna Organiser of Tamil National Peoples’ Front V.Manimukan they had sought a court order to stop the Prelate's funeral ceremony at the Mutraveli Ground as a Kovil stood in this place although it was earlier used as cemetery of the Tamil people.
The judge after calling for an archaeological report said this land was a crown land and there was no obstacle to hold such a ceremony, before rejecting the petition. (Romesh Madushanka)
Stardust Saturday, 23 December 2017 09:38
Well some Tamils are fefinitly very stupide. via DM Android App
Reply : 13 21
ceylon Saturday, 23 December 2017 09:50
after death whats these useless talks.do all respect when living.after death also fighting. via DM Android App
Reply : 1 12
Lord Wolfstein Saturday, 23 December 2017 10:28
Not exactly very sensitive to hold a funeral ceremony for a Buddhist monk in this place.
Reply : 16 23
Unchikun Saturday, 23 December 2017 10:59
The Buddhist philosophy says the one a man is dead, it has nothing left and can be cremated. Why all this fuss? Following traditions from religions not philosophies.
Reply : 8 10
Arjuna Saturday, 23 December 2017 11:25
see the status of the country. It is gone beyond the dogs. These LTTE supporters did not even dreams of doing these things when our hero Gota was in power. Now our country is ruled by bootlickers of LTTE
Reply : 33 16
Senewi Saturday, 23 December 2017 17:13
So called "sanhidiyawaa" is spilling in Jaffna.
Reply : 1 1
Mandayan Saturday, 23 December 2017 17:15
Ahh, comments are on racial lines? A death should be mourned and cremation should be led by the public as in the case of Nagadeepa Periya Sami. (Chief Priest) who lived closely with the island people and earned huge respect and his death was mourned by entire village. Here this cremation is led by the security forces and irked the public. Why shouldn't this be led by the Governor with police and thereby public on their side. We make unnecessary fuss and then keep the public away and then complain...m..mm
Reply : 2 15
lankan Saturday, 23 December 2017 17:38
This funeral ceremony organised by the armed forces and people fear that they will building a monimut and Vihara in his name!
Reply : 4 19
