Rs. 48 mn allocated for P'naruwa Hospital Director’s official residence: Prez

President Maithripala Sirisena, while highlighting the fact that Rs.48 million was allocated to construct the official residence of the Polonnaruwa Hospital's Director, stressed the need to have proper management and fiscal policies when spending public funds.
He told the District Development Programme “Pibidemu Polonnaruwa” in Polonnaruwa yesterday that a large morgue was constructed at the Bakamuna Hospital to accommodate 35 bodies.
The President said priority should be given to projects which focus on uplifting the economic status of under privileged people and developing their livelihoods and stressed the need for proper financial discipline and management when planning development projects.
“During the past three years the government has given priority for development projects to uplift economic standards of low-income families, than for mega development projects,” he said. (K.G. Karunaratne)
Unchikun Saturday, 23 December 2017 11:39
Hello Sir, it is cheaper than some of the cars used by your PM and ministers. Enjoy watching the cars that can be seen when cabinet meeting are held. Sir, we are no longer fools and now have a better and longer memory.

sha jahan Saturday, 23 December 2017 20:04
There are most valuable vehicles lying on my residance at colpetty without owners

Dee Saturday, 23 December 2017 11:53
The large morgue would have been built with a purpose .

ceylon Saturday, 23 December 2017 12:02
this man frm polonnaruwa but still dont know whats happening in polonnaruwa. via DM Android App

Vernon Saturday, 23 December 2017 12:34
This cost only to build the quarters (without govt: land cost) if far too excessive. Please explain.

Ronnie Bugger Saturday, 23 December 2017 12:58
Mr. President, does it have a sunken pool also ??

Haramanis Saturday, 23 December 2017 15:28
Mr President. How much did the upgrades to your residence cost???

Martin Milton Saturday, 23 December 2017 16:45
This person appears to talk so much crap and this is one such instance. The answer never appears to match the problem. It looks as if he has no idea really about what is happening all round him in Sri Lanka. Utter shame. MM

Coconut Republic Saturday, 23 December 2017 17:55
Make it 36 to accommodate the director

Lara Saturday, 23 December 2017 19:10
Give this man a mic and he continue and continue but at end of the speech nothing makes much sesnse

Sumith Saturday, 23 December 2017 19:11
What about the 100 million you spend to upgrade your residence?

MP Saturday, 23 December 2017 19:26
Your government is looting we poor people's money by taxing us for each and everything, including our medical bills/medicine, etc. and wasting that money to feed these useless people.

sena* Saturday, 23 December 2017 19:50
whom you are trying hoodwink ,then you were the minister of health and for last 3 years you are the president,that issues you to sort out,you may tell ,then administration won't let you do it,but you have enough time to correct them,don't nagging

BondScam Saturday, 23 December 2017 20:38
election election coming again want to cheat the public after the bondscam

