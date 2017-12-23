CB bond issue: President will act against those responsible

President Maithripala Sirisena will take prompt action to implement the recommendations made by the Presidential Commission of Inquiry into Central Bank bond issue when the report is submitted to him by next week, Minister Nimal Siripala De Silva said.
He said the President would take legal action before the February 10 elections against anyone found responsible for the bond scam.
“I don’t see any reason why President Sirisena should delay to act on the recommendations because the entire country is awaiting for the result," the minister said.
He said the SLFP handed over nominations to 93 local government bodies.
The National Congress that supports the UPFA handed over nominations to three local government bodies and the CWC and an Independent Group one each.
At the second stage, the SLFP handed over 96 nominations, the UPFA 146 and the CWC 6. Accordingly, the SLFP contests for 123 local government bodies, the UPFA 207 and supporting parties and groups 11 out of a total of 341 local government bodies in the fray.
Two SLFP nominations have been rejected by returning officers because of lapses on the part of the organizers.
The Minister said that the SLFP considers the LG election as the stepping stone to win single handedly, the forthcoming PC polls, parliamentary polls in 2020 and presidential poll in 2021.
“The SLFP has given clear instructions to its candidates to follow the election law to the letter and not to use state assets for their poll campaign. We are committed to ensure a free and fair election with no violence and corruption," he said.
Minister Dayasiri Jayasekara said this election was historic because its election campaign is free of violence in many parts of the country. “You may remember that the last LG election held in October, 2011 was marred by widespread violence that ended with the murder of former Parliamentarian Bharatha Lakshman. We don’t see that kind of violence this time and it is a victory for the government,” he said (Sandun A Jayasekera)
ceylon Friday, 22 December 2017 22:19
trillions stolen sirisenas friends but didnt recover even one rupee and this totaly useless man as president talking only bond theif mahendran. via DM Android App
Reply : 10 31
ceylon Friday, 22 December 2017 22:21
why sirisena talk only against mahendran.triilions robed by his friends but never punished and didnt bring back to country.because rajapaksa share it with him. via DM Android App
Reply : 9 27
ceylon Friday, 22 December 2017 22:24
if file court case why the hell apointed commision.under sirisena lanka became most corrupt in world.now investigate sirisenas hidden money. via DM Android App
Reply : 9 22
Sama Saturday, 23 December 2017 09:49
Will it be like 1000 Rupee fine ?
Reply : 1 14
Unchikun Saturday, 23 December 2017 10:28
Why do we need Presidential Commission to catch the corrupt. This is just the tip of the ice burg We want the ice burg raise before this dissolves and disintegrates.
Reply : 0 10
Man Saturday, 23 December 2017 10:28
HE the President must complete the investigations on other robberies and murders done by previous rulers or their followers, since independence, particularly on Rajapakshas', as promised.
Reply : 3 13
Saliya Saturday, 23 December 2017 10:46
Can president give punishments? It’s duty of Judiciary or parliament.
Reply : 1 9
Summa Saturday, 23 December 2017 10:48
Act he should. But people would not want a comedy act or double acting. H.E should be a mix of villain hero. All the best.
Reply : 0 9
fucka Palanaya Saturday, 23 December 2017 11:50
Because M3 won in the election as powered by UNP. This bond-scam money election only. Now since he in the power he can have high talk about this matter
Reply : 1 11
Vernon Saturday, 23 December 2017 12:02
What about well know amounts you got and things you did when you were Minister of Health? No action against those?
Reply : 1 10
weera Saturday, 23 December 2017 12:42
Nothing will happen. What can the public do?
Reply : 0 9
Unchikun Saturday, 23 December 2017 14:49
We have the piece of paper and pencil. Use it intelligently.
Reply : 1 3
Editor Saturday, 23 December 2017 16:48
Politicians won't be caught in any robberies or scams. All are together in the same company. The masses are stupid
Reply : 0 3
Martin Milton Saturday, 23 December 2017 16:53
Yeah , right! The person who is talking is another hopeless case, as he also has absolutely no feeling for the people of Sri Lanka OR Sri Lanka for that matter. It will be the day when HE The President takes action to Jail the rogues who have been found responsible for this massive financial scam. The entire world awaits this outcome. He had better make it look good and DO IT as soon as possible without suddenly forgetting what he promised to do, as this is his usual modus operandi !! MM
Reply : 1 3
Sunil Silva Saturday, 23 December 2017 18:42
Utter rubbish to say Pres will take"prompt" action, BOND SCANDAL has been going on for ages ........... as per usual nothing will happen. As we usually do in SL the "issue" will be "kicked in to the long grass" !!!!
Reply : 0 0
Sunil Silva Saturday, 23 December 2017 19:03
Crooks under every bed, bond issue will never be resoved !
Reply : 0 2
sumal perera Saturday, 23 December 2017 21:20
First act against the rogues of our EPF money..Then we will decide if president's party deserves a vote at the council elections on 10 feb.
Reply : 0 2
Sara Saturday, 23 December 2017 21:45
Mr Nimal S, your hope is much fatter than your tummy.
Reply : 0 0
