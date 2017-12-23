GMOA urges govt to issue gazette abolishing SAITM

The GMOA yesterday urged the government to immediately issue a gazette notification abolishing the South Asian Institute of Technology and Medicine (SAITM) in Malabe.
GMOA Secretary Haritha Aluthge said they would take stern action with regard to the SAITM issue after December 31.
While condemning the government’s decision to absorb SAITM students to a new medical faculty attached to the Sri Lanka Institute of Information and Technology (SLIIT), he said they would no longer support the Presidential Committee appointed on the SAITM issue.
“It is evident from this decision of the government that these authorities are attempting to fulfil the objectives of SAITM Chairman Dr. Neville Fernando, Health Minister Rajitha Senaratne and Higher Education Minister Lakshman Kiriella,” Dr. Aluthge said.
He said the pro-SAITM parties would be victorious if this decision was implemented, whereas the citizens of this country including SAITM students could be considered defeated.
Dr. Aluthge said the only solution to this was to abolish the SAITM and that the concept of non-governmental and not-for-profit institutes would not be practical in the current context. (Kalathma Jayawardhane)
Unchikun Saturday, 23 December 2017 14:47
The GMOA wants to run the health service. The bus drivers and railway engine drivers want to run the transport sector. The aircraft drivers want to run the aviation sector. The bowser drivers want to run the energy sector. Do we need an publicly elected government to run the country. Convert the parliament to a trade union office!
Reply : 2 20
channa Saturday, 23 December 2017 15:13
Don't reduce the intake to the government medical faculties. Start few private medical faculties affiliate to overseas unibersities with high stardards.
Reply : 1 12
aruna Saturday, 23 December 2017 15:31
SAITM should not be abolished until and unless the SAITM students are given an alternative university. GMOA wants to put these students on street
Reply : 0 11
Jayantha Saturday, 23 December 2017 17:11
This bugger thinks he is the PM of the country.
Reply : 1 12
Citizen Saturday, 23 December 2017 17:17
I say Pugoda or Pagoda or what every your name is... Go fly a kite on the moon...
Reply : 1 11
Labby Saturday, 23 December 2017 17:40
Thanks for the advise
Reply : 1 3
chinta Saturday, 23 December 2017 19:42
UNP,JO and even senaratna wants to see MS in trouble,best thing for MS is direct Dr.harsha to sort out as promised,if GMOA re- start their struggle,it would be very unfortunate to country and people
Reply : 0 0
predictor Saturday, 23 December 2017 20:12
This government gives false promises then blame others. better to abolish this government. via DM Android App
Reply : 1 0
Dhammika Saturday, 23 December 2017 21:26
GMOA stands the G for GOVERNMENT which means they are GOVERNMENT SERVANTS . Not underestimating their services are they now trying to overide GOVT. policies who wants to show that GMOA has authority above the GOVT.and dictate terms to the GOVT.
Reply : 0 2
