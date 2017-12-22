14 cases of election law violations reported

Fourteen complaints of election law violations were reported from December 9 to 22 countrywide, the Police said.
The complaints were in relation to assaults, threats, looting of nomination papers, submitting fake nomination papers and damaging posters. Thirteen suspects were arrested in connection with these incidents.
The suspects were from Nikaweratiya, Kahawatta, Kobeigane, Mahawa and Ambanpola and were produced in the respective Magistrate's Courts today. (Sheain Fernandopulle)
Sambo Saturday, 23 December 2017 20:37
The definition of elections means murdering each other to our Sri Lankans. This shows what kind of idiots live in this country.
