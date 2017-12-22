Subscribe

Two teenagers killed in motorcycle tragedy

2017-12-22 19:14:56
9
6240

Two teenagers who sat for the recently concluded GCE O/L examination were killed in a motorcycle accident at Thalangama on Thursday night, police said.

A group of teenagers were riding motorcycles, when the speeding motorcycle ridden by the teenagers had skidded off the road crashing into a construction site of the Akuregoda Army headquarters complex.

They died on admission to the hospital. (M.I. Edirisinghe)

  Recommended Articles

How Skanda picked Hathuru's steely determination

...

Begging in Colombo city prohibited from Jan.1st: Champika

Begging will be proh...

Facebook hits back at ex-executive Palihapitiya

Facebook has respond...

Rejection of nomination list: SLPP files petition in Court

Five Sri Lanka Poduj...

Toxic Tobacco Let’s drop the smoking habit !

Regardless of how we...

It’s time to head over to Disneyland!

...

  Comments - 9

  • Unchikun Friday, 22 December 2017 19:37

    Sitting for the GCE (OL) exam. Do they had a drivers license or a license to kill themselves and others.

    Reply : 1       44

    truth Friday, 22 December 2017 20:23

    SL police currently during a great service to the country. However sometimes they are not efficient enough to tackle these types of issues.

    Reply : 5       19

    Sincere Friday, 22 December 2017 20:51

    What an unfortunate incident? The nation has lost two youth in their prime age. What exactly is happening to this nation today?

    Reply : 8       26

    jim Friday, 22 December 2017 21:02

    It's a tragedy. My sincere condolences to their parents.

    Reply : 4       27

    Suresh Friday, 22 December 2017 21:19

    Whats the big rush? How many minutes can you save?

    Reply : 0       21

    Dee Friday, 22 December 2017 22:33

    And what's the age to get a riding licence? No sympathy at all. Bad parenting . Glad no one else was injured .

    Reply : 14       35

    nalin Saturday, 23 December 2017 10:24

    There are many more under aged idiots like these two who race their bikes around the Talangama lake. On a weekend afternoon the Police could easily apprehend these morons. Parents of these youth should be held partly responsible for providing them with Motor Bicycles.

    Reply : 1       10

    Lankaputha Saturday, 23 December 2017 17:58

    This will be a big loss to these families and my sympathies to them

    Reply : 0       2

    Ajja Saturday, 23 December 2017 21:42

    Bad upbringing ;parents should held responsible

    Reply : 1       1

Add comment

Comments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.
Name is required

Email is required
Comment cannot be empty