Two teenagers killed in motorcycle tragedy

Two teenagers who sat for the recently concluded GCE O/L examination were killed in a motorcycle accident at Thalangama on Thursday night, police said.
A group of teenagers were riding motorcycles, when the speeding motorcycle ridden by the teenagers had skidded off the road crashing into a construction site of the Akuregoda Army headquarters complex.
They died on admission to the hospital. (M.I. Edirisinghe)
Unchikun Friday, 22 December 2017 19:37
Sitting for the GCE (OL) exam. Do they had a drivers license or a license to kill themselves and others.
truth Friday, 22 December 2017 20:23
SL police currently during a great service to the country. However sometimes they are not efficient enough to tackle these types of issues.
Sincere Friday, 22 December 2017 20:51
What an unfortunate incident? The nation has lost two youth in their prime age. What exactly is happening to this nation today?
jim Friday, 22 December 2017 21:02
It's a tragedy. My sincere condolences to their parents.
Suresh Friday, 22 December 2017 21:19
Whats the big rush? How many minutes can you save?
Dee Friday, 22 December 2017 22:33
And what's the age to get a riding licence? No sympathy at all. Bad parenting . Glad no one else was injured .
nalin Saturday, 23 December 2017 10:24
There are many more under aged idiots like these two who race their bikes around the Talangama lake. On a weekend afternoon the Police could easily apprehend these morons. Parents of these youth should be held partly responsible for providing them with Motor Bicycles.
Lankaputha Saturday, 23 December 2017 17:58
This will be a big loss to these families and my sympathies to them
Ajja Saturday, 23 December 2017 21:42
Bad upbringing ;parents should held responsible
