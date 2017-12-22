Two teenagers killed in motorcycle tragedy

2017-12-22 19:14:56

Two teenagers who sat for the recently concluded GCE O/L examination were killed in a motorcycle accident at Thalangama on Thursday night, police said.

A group of teenagers were riding motorcycles, when the speeding motorcycle ridden by the teenagers had skidded off the road crashing into a construction site of the Akuregoda Army headquarters complex.

They died on admission to the hospital. (M.I. Edirisinghe)