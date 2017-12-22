Country’s vote not against any UN member state: SL

The Sri Lankan Government today said the country’s vote in favour of the UN resolution on Jerusalem was not a vote against any member State of the United Nations.
Issuing a statement, the Foreign Affairs Ministry said Sri Lanka voted in favour of the resolution titled ‘Status of Jerusalem’ submitted by Yemen and Turkey at the tenth emergency special session of the UN General Assembly on December 21.
“The vote in favour of the resolution was on the basis of Sri Lanka’s long held traditional and principled position, which is in keeping with the international understanding that Jerusalem is a final-status issue that must be resolved through negotiations between the two parties on the basis of the relevant UN resolutions, taking into account the legitimate concerns of both parties–Palestinians and Israelis and that Jerusalem should be the shared capital of the Israeli and Palestinian States,” it said.
The Ministry said the resolution reaffirms Sri Lanka’s position and the country’s vote in favour of the resolution was not a vote against any member State of the United Nations.
“Sri Lanka stands by its position that it is only by realizing the vision of two States living side-by-side in peace, security and mutual recognition, with Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and Palestine, with all matters resolved permanently through negotiations, that the legitimate aspirations of both parties and sustainable peace can be achieved.
Therefore, Sri Lanka strongly believes that all parties concerned should work with restraint, and focus on creating conditions for direct and meaningful negotiations that can resolve all final status issues required for a negotiated settlement,” the ministry said.
atheist Friday, 22 December 2017 17:26
I am glad that no middle east country is a super power. They would threaten everyone to convert to their religion or be be blown up.
Reply : 62 51
Sincere Friday, 22 December 2017 19:02
If it is not That, then what is it? The vote was simply to support the resolution put forwarded by Egypt rejecting US President Donald Trump' s recent declaration that Jerusalem is the capital of Israel. So Sri Lanka too voted against that statement of US President and against Israel, a member state of the UN. Did Sri Lanka think who supplied it with Kafir fighter jets to fight against LTTE terrorism?
Reply : 66 39
Fair Saturday, 23 December 2017 11:27
So you are saying because of the jets we got we should support them irrespective of what is right. Wow!!! On another note if you look at the list of countries supported us the list is too long
Reply : 6 14
mmmc Saturday, 23 December 2017 11:28
So because they provided aid to destroy terrorists, we must encourage their terrorist actions as well? You are the type of person that would destroy someone elses life without any regret for your own gain.
Reply : 5 16
Lord Wolfstein Saturday, 23 December 2017 10:13
The government is worried that the man in the White House, whom the Americans have voted president in a fit of mental derangement, is cutting aid.
Reply : 5 12
BENDING DOWN Saturday, 23 December 2017 17:33
Far better if you had kept you mouth shut. Don't try to make amends with the idiot trump
Reply : 4 5
Akila Saturday, 23 December 2017 10:20
It was a spineless decision, a move which is done to please the Muslim voters in the country . Remember Israel provided us with materiel support and training's during the war ,Palestine on the other hand provided training to the LTTE terrorists .
Reply : 22 12
Labby Saturday, 23 December 2017 11:44
Are we trying to take cover on the threat/warning put forward by the US rep at the UN?
Reply : 2 8
Senewi Saturday, 23 December 2017 11:49
No further explanation is needed on voting.
Reply : 2 9
weera Saturday, 23 December 2017 12:37
You can't have both ways. Vote for or against.
Reply : 3 9
Tikkka Saturday, 23 December 2017 15:16
You could just do neither and abstain from voting
Reply : 5 1
KingBarnet@pakisland.lk Saturday, 23 December 2017 16:34
A conservative NYT columnist who previously endorsed Hillary Clinton write that the defining foreign policy calamity of Barack Obama’s second term were effectively routed by Trump without the need of a massive ground troop invasion and without getting into a war with Russia or Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad.
Reply : 3 1
Truthseeker Saturday, 23 December 2017 17:11
Shameful double speak. Look at how they wash heir hands of the responsibility. The resolution is blatantly anti-semitic, and done to appease the anti Semitic Muslim masses.The only groups that have a legitimate claim on Jerusalem are the Jews and Christians, not the Muslims. Jerusalem means nothing to them, and never has. They pray with their backs to it, while the Jews have always prayed towards the temple mount. (I.e. Jerusalem). Their 'holy land' is Mecca, and has never been, and never will be Jerusalem and Israel.
Reply : 4 5
Kenny Saturday, 23 December 2017 18:20
Sri Lanka could abstain from voting on the issue. Balancing both sides. Instead, they feared uproar in the country it self. Anyway, how do you expect a nation that cannot stand up against whats happening in Wilpattu to become tactical in such a situation?
Reply : 4 4
Sunil Silva Saturday, 23 December 2017 18:28
Trump cred near zero. If it was another, then international attitude to resolutions coming from US may have been a lot different. Trump seen as a stupid world standard.
Reply : 2 3
Sambo Saturday, 23 December 2017 20:30
It was very sad to hear the speech of the US representative to the UN threating to stop all aid if they had voted against the resolution. So the US donates demanding in return that countries support what ever stupid actions taken by them and they have no freedom to vote as they will.
Reply : 1 3
Azad Saturday, 23 December 2017 22:10
Thanks President for the sensible act. We must also reject all forms of aid from the racist US.
Reply : 2 5
Victor Saturday, 23 December 2017 22:15
Well said truthseeker. Jerusalem is the capitol of israel and will be.
Reply : 4 1
Add commentComments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.