Sampanthan hospitalized

2017-12-22 16:05:15

Opposition Leader R. Sampanthan was admitted to a private hospital last evening after a sudden illness, a family member said today.

“Mr Sampanthan arrived from Trincomalle after a lengthy discussions with the TNA members on nominations for the local government election and then fell ill on Thursday evening. The main symptom was said to be tiredness. He has had long discussions with the party machinery in Trincomalle and this may have led to being tired,” he said.

The family member said he had undergone some medical tests and was recovering. (Yohan Perera)