Subscribe

Sampanthan hospitalized

2017-12-22 16:05:15
7
4775

Opposition Leader R. Sampanthan was admitted to a private hospital last evening after a sudden illness, a family member said today.

“Mr Sampanthan arrived from Trincomalle after a lengthy discussions with the TNA members on nominations for the local government election and then fell ill on Thursday evening. The main symptom was said to be tiredness. He has had long discussions with the party machinery in Trincomalle and this may have led to being tired,” he said.

The family member said he had undergone some medical tests and was recovering. (Yohan Perera)

  Recommended Articles

How Skanda picked Hathuru's steely determination

...

Begging in Colombo city prohibited from Jan.1st: Champika

Begging will be proh...

Facebook hits back at ex-executive Palihapitiya

Facebook has respond...

Rejection of nomination list: SLPP files petition in Court

Five Sri Lanka Poduj...

Toxic Tobacco Let’s drop the smoking habit !

Regardless of how we...

It’s time to head over to Disneyland!

...

  Comments - 7

  • Johan Ramathas Friday, 22 December 2017 17:56

    God, please give him years of good life . Mohan

    Reply : 6       35

    Kumara Dharmarathne Friday, 22 December 2017 18:50

    Pray for him to get well soon.

    Reply : 5       32

    Sincere Friday, 22 December 2017 19:03

    We wish you quick recovery sir. Pls get well soon.

    Reply : 5       31

    Razik Friday, 22 December 2017 20:09

    Election fever ?

    Reply : 16       11

    Sambo Friday, 22 December 2017 21:20

    We wish good health and God's blessings for a speedy recovery.

    Reply : 4       22

    jonathan Friday, 22 December 2017 22:16

    Karma

    Reply : 28       8

    channa Friday, 22 December 2017 22:32

    Wish you a good health and long life. Get well soon

    Reply : 4       24

Add comment

Comments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.
Name is required

Email is required
Comment cannot be empty