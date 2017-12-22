Sampanthan hospitalized

Opposition Leader R. Sampanthan was admitted to a private hospital last evening after a sudden illness, a family member said today.
“Mr Sampanthan arrived from Trincomalle after a lengthy discussions with the TNA members on nominations for the local government election and then fell ill on Thursday evening. The main symptom was said to be tiredness. He has had long discussions with the party machinery in Trincomalle and this may have led to being tired,” he said.
The family member said he had undergone some medical tests and was recovering. (Yohan Perera)
Johan Ramathas Friday, 22 December 2017 17:56
God, please give him years of good life . Mohan
Reply : 6 35
Kumara Dharmarathne Friday, 22 December 2017 18:50
Pray for him to get well soon.
Reply : 5 32
Sincere Friday, 22 December 2017 19:03
We wish you quick recovery sir. Pls get well soon.
Reply : 5 31
Razik Friday, 22 December 2017 20:09
Election fever ?
Reply : 16 11
Sambo Friday, 22 December 2017 21:20
We wish good health and God's blessings for a speedy recovery.
Reply : 4 22
jonathan Friday, 22 December 2017 22:16
Karma
Reply : 28 8
channa Friday, 22 December 2017 22:32
Wish you a good health and long life. Get well soon
Reply : 4 24
