Maharagama nomination list rejection: SLPP files SC petition

Six Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) candidates today filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court over the rejection of the party’s nomination list for the Maharagama Urban Council.
Earlier, five SLPP petitioners filed a writ petition in the Court of Appeal on the same issue. (S.S. Selvanayagam)
ceylon Friday, 22 December 2017 16:19
slpp better change its name as modayas party. via DM Android App
Dhammika Friday, 22 December 2017 18:32
First the JOkers were screaming asking to hold the LG elections now will scream to accept their rejected nomination list and DELAY the elections ! HYPCRITES of the highest level ! .
barrista Saturday, 23 December 2017 19:21
Jurisdiction for Writs is vested with the Court of Appeal. Not with the Supreme Court. If a party couldn’t even make their list of nomination, that’s a pathetic situation. You can get an idea about the abilities of these people.
