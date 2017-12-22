Subscribe

Maharagama nomination list rejection: SLPP files SC petition

2017-12-22 15:32:02
3
2241

Six Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) candidates today filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court over the rejection of the party’s nomination list for the Maharagama Urban Council.

Earlier, five SLPP petitioners filed a writ petition in the Court of Appeal on the same issue. (S.S. Selvanayagam)  

  Comments - 3

  • ceylon Friday, 22 December 2017 16:19

    slpp better change its name as modayas party. via DM Android App

    Reply : 6       6

    Dhammika Friday, 22 December 2017 18:32

    First the JOkers were screaming asking to hold the LG elections now will scream to accept their rejected nomination list and DELAY the elections ! HYPCRITES of the highest level ! .

    Reply : 2       8

    barrista Saturday, 23 December 2017 19:21

    Jurisdiction for Writs is vested with the Court of Appeal. Not with the Supreme Court. If a party couldn’t even make their list of nomination, that’s a pathetic situation. You can get an idea about the abilities of these people.

    Reply : 0       0

