Rs. 25 mn worth narcotic pills seized at Kiribathgoda

2017-12-22 14:45:32

Nearly 7,800 narcotic pills worth some Rs.25 million were seized and two suspects aged 24 and 25 arrested at Kiribathgoda yesterday, Police Spokesman Ruwan Gunasekara said.

He said the raid was carried out on a tip off received by the Western Province Police Intelligence Unit.

Police said the narcotic pills were identified as “Ya Ba” or crazy pills, which contain a mixture of methamphetamine and caffeine and a single Ya Ba pill was known to be sold in the local market for Rs.3,000.

The suspects were handed over to the Peliyagoda Police and handed over to the Police Narcotic Bureau (PNB) for further investigations.

It was learnt that these narcotics imported from Burma or Laos are popular in Thailand. (Thilanka Kanakarathna)