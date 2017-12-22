Fmr. Navy Spokesman further remanded

Former Navy Spokesman Commodore D.K.P. Dassanayake, who was arrested over abduction and disappearance of 11 youth, was further remanded till January 2 by Fort Magistrate’s Court today.
He was arrested on charges of aiding and abetting in the enforced disappearance of 11 youths between 2008 and 2009. (Yoshitha Perera)
Lord Wolfstein Friday, 22 December 2017 15:50
Those who are most likely involved in the murder of 11 youth must never be allowed to leave prison.
ceylon Friday, 22 December 2017 16:27
statementremandbail and everything end there.these are casess which can end maximum of one month.srilanka is one of four most corrupt in world. via DM Android App
Ben Friday, 22 December 2017 22:46
We hear his family is in the USA. Who footed bill for resettling the family in the USA.?
