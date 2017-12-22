Fmr. Navy Spokesman further remanded

2017-12-22 13:53:45

Former Navy Spokesman Commodore D.K.P. Dassanayake, who was arrested over abduction and disappearance of 11 youth, was further remanded till January 2 by Fort Magistrate’s Court today.

He was arrested on charges of aiding and abetting in the enforced disappearance of 11 youths between 2008 and 2009. (Yoshitha Perera)